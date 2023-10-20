Iceland Seafood International Hf: Information Related To Shareholders Meeting On 24 October 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As previously announced Shareholders Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Tuesday 24 October at 10am. The meeting will be held at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík.



As outlined in the Notice of Convocation, the first agenda point of the meeting is the election of members of the board of directors. The deadline of notification of candidacy was on October 19th. Below is a list of candidates for the Board of Directors:

Birna Einarsdóttir, was the CEO of Íslandsbanki hf from 2008-2023. Birna has over 30 years of experience in the banking sector, both in Íslandsbanki and in the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Jakob Valgeir Flosason, the CEO of Jakob Valgeir ehf. Jakob has been a board member of Iceland Seafood since February 2019 and has a long experience in the seafood industry.

Ingunn Agnes Kro, was the General Manager of Jarðvarmi slhf, holding company from 2020-2023. Prior to that Ingunn was in various positions at Skeljungur hf from 2009-2019. Ingunn sits on the board of various listed and unlisted companies in Iceland.

Bergþor Baldvinsson, CEO of Nesfiskur. Has been the CEO of Nesfiskur since 1979. Nesfiskur and it's subsidiaries employ around 400 people today.

Halldór Leifsson, Marketing and Sales director of FISK Seafood ehf. Halldór has held various management positions within the seafood industry for the last 30 years.

Alternate:

Guðmundur Kristjánsson, the CEO of Brim hf. Guðmundur has around 40 years' experience from operation of seafood companies both in Iceland and abroad.

According to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Board of Directors shall be comprised of 5 members and up to two alternate members. Consequently, the above candidates will be elected to the Board without ballot at the meeting.

Further information in relation to the Shareholders Meeting are on the Company's website Shareholders Meeting (icelandseafood)