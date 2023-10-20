Fatty Liver Treatment Market Analysis And Growth Projections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fatty Liver Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

Fatty Liver Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023

Market Overview

The global fatty liver treatment market is poised for substantial growth, expected to rise from $20.83 billion in 2022 to $22.17 billion in 2023, with a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. It is further estimated to reach $27.98 billion in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 6%.

Market Drivers and Trends

Surge in Alcohol Consumption: With an increase in global alcohol consumption, the prevalence of alcohol-related liver diseases is also on the rise, contributing to the growth of the fatty liver treatment drugs market. Notably, alcohol consumption can exacerbate fatty liver disease and lead to more severe liver conditions.

Emphasis on Product Innovation: Key players in the market are prioritizing product innovation to reinforce their market presence. Notably, recent developments include the positive Phase II reports of efruxifermin by Akero Therapeutics, targeted at treating nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Market Segments:

.By Treatment Type: Anti-Rejection Drugs Or Immunosuppressants, Chemotherapy Drugs, Targeted Therapy, Vaccines, Anti-Viral Drugs

.By Disease Type: Hepatitis, Liver Cancer, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Other Diseases

.By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

Market Players

Leading companies driving advancements in fatty liver treatment include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., and many others.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America held the largest share of the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming years. Other regions covered in the report encompass Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Fatty Liver Treatment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fatty Liver Treatment Global Market Report 2023 provides insights on fatty liver treatment market size, fatty liver treatment market drivers and trends, fatty liver treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, fatty liver treatment market positioning, and fatty liver treatment market growth across geographies.

