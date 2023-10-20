Growth Anticipated For Global Axial Spondyloarthritis (Axspa) Market Amid Rising Prevalence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anticipated for Global Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

Increasing Prevalence Driving Market Expansion

The axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market is projected to reach $7.55 billion in 2027, demonstrating a CAGR of 8.1%. The escalating incidence of spondyloarthritis is expected to fuel the growth of the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market. This chronic condition primarily affects the axial skeleton, including the spine and sacroiliac joints. Factors such as the aging population and spinal injuries resulting from minor accidents contribute to the rising prevalence. To manage pain, control inflammation, and enhance the quality of life for axSpA patients, various treatment options are available.

Innovative Product Development Shaping Market Trends

In the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market, companies are emphasizing product innovations to strengthen their market presence. Notably, UCB SA received marketing authorization from the European Commission for BIMZELX (bimekizumab) in June 2023, marking a significant milestone in the treatment of adults with active axSpA.

Key Players Powering Industry Advancements

Key players driving advancements in the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market include Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and other prominent pharmaceutical companies.

Region-Wise Analysis

North America held the largest share in the axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

Types: Ankylosing spondylitis (AS), Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)

.Commercialized Therapies: Anti-tumor Necrosis Factor Therapy (TNF), Anti-Interleukin Therapy (IL), Anti-Janus Kinase Therapy (JAK)

.Dosage Form: Tablets, Injections

.Treatment: Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) Alpha Inhibitors, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), Conventional Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs, Glucocorticoids, Interleukin Blockers

.End-Use: Hospital Pharmacies, Retailer Pharmacies, Online Pharmacy Stores

Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market size, axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market drivers and trends, axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market growth across geographies. The axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

