October 20, 2023

News Release

BioPorto A/S to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast and Analyst Call

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, MA, USA, October 20, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announced today that, in connection with the release of its Interim Report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, the Company's management team will host an online investor presentation on November 1, 2023 at 14:00 Central European Time / 9:00 AM Eastern Time via HC Andersen Capital.

A separate analyst call will be held on November 1, 2023, at 16:00 Central European Time / 11:00 AM Eastern Time, with details as follows:

Denmark Landline: 802 521 64

Denmark Mobile: 802 519 17

International: 1-201-689-8562

US: 1-877-407-0789

Conference ID: 13742263

Investor Relations Contacts

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000,

Ashley Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577,

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship product, The NGAL TestTM, is designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit





