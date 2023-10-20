Smooth Tea Introduces A Limited Edition Philadelphia-Inspired Kelly Green Can

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smooth Tea Releases Limited Edition Kelly Green Can

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Smooth Tea is proud to announce the launch of a limited edition can, inspired by die-hard Philly fans and the nostalgic City of Brotherly Love. Crafted by Kiki Vodka owner John Jameson and renowned Philadelphia nightlife DJ, Austin Sotoloff, Smooth Tea has become a sought-after brand among Philadelphians and die-hard sports fans.

DJ Smooth , a native of Philadelphia, has always found inspiration in his hometown. Drawing from his creative energy and passion for Philly sports teams, he has channeled his talents into the creation of the Kelly Green limited edition can. This special can serves as a tribute to the city that has consistently nurtured and inspired him throughout his career.

The Kelly Green can represents not only DJ Smooth's connection to Philadelphia but also embodies the spirit, energy, and unity that he shares with his passionate fans. Just like the city itself, this limited edition can is a symbol of creativity, diversity, and a sense of community.

Smooth Tea invites all tea lovers and fans of DJ Smooth to experience this unique can design, which encapsulates the essence of Philadelphia. This limited edition offering is a celebration of the city's rich culture and serves as a testament to the strong bond between DJ Smooth and his Philadelphia supporters.

The hard-iced tea will also be offered to Smooth Tailgate attendees on October 22 at Xfinity Live!

About Smooth Tea:

Smooth Tea is a renowned beverage brand that offers a range of refreshing and flavorful tea options. Crafted with premium ingredients, Smooth Tea delivers a smooth and invigorating taste experience. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Smooth Tea has become a favorite among tea enthusiasts. 21+ enjoy responsibly.

