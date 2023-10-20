San Antonio Express-News Names REEP A Winner Of The San Antonio Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REEP Residential along with its parent company REEP Equity, has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2023 honor in the small business category by The San Antonio Express-News . The achievement is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC . The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

REEP Winner of the San Antonio Top Workplaces 2023 Award

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Once again, we are honored to be recognized as a top place to work," stated Arleen Garza , Co-Founder of REEP Residential and REEP Equity. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace culture that empowers our employees to thrive. At REEP, we believe our greatest asset is our talented and dedicated teams, and this recognition reinforces our dedication to their well-being and professional growth." Jacob Garza, Co-Founder of REEP adds "We would like to extend our gratitude to Stacey Hampton, President of REEP Residential, and every member of our REEP family for making this achievement possible. Together, we will continue to create a workplace where innovation, collaboration, and personal fulfillment flourish."

ABOUT

REEP (Real Estate Equity Partners) was founded in 2012 by Jacob and Arleen Garza. Our firm is focused on acquiring underperforming, income-producing, multifamily investment opportunities in Texas.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, REEP Equity is vertically integrated with our in-house management company, REEP Residential.

Together we focus on the multifamily sector and pledge incomparable commitment and service to both our residents and our investors.

Since 2012, REEP has bought, sold, and managed over 5,200 units, taking 9 properties full cycle. The current portfolio of twenty-two properties totals 3,895 units, worth over $650M+.

