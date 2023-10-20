ABO-Group Environment specialises in new niche with the acquisition of SWBO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ghent, 20th of October 2023, 18:00 CET, press release / non-regulatory information



ABO-Group acquires Belgian engineering firm SWBO, specialising in the design of road and sewerage works Through this acquisition, ABO-Group broadens its pallet of services within infrastructure projects

SWBO, based in Dendermonde, is an engineering company specialising in the design of road and sewerage works. It is also active in the field of soil surveys. The company has more than 30 years of experience and elaborates studies for car parks and pavements, up to the complete design of passageways and residential parcels. To this end, SWBO has a team of structural engineers, draughtsmen, engineers and surveyors.

"For ABO-Group, the acquisition represents an entry into a field in which we were not previously active," says CEO Frank De Palmenaer. "Together with the recent acquisitions - MEET HET and Rimeco - we can now combine knowledge and experience within this field into a strong whole."

The current managing director, Christophe de Ruysscher, will remain at the head of the company during the transition phase and will eventually hand over the leadership to the group. "ABO-Group represents a suitable partner for us to 'pass the torch' to," says Christophe, current director of SWBO. "Over the years, we have put SWBO on the map within Dendermonde as a reference study agency for the design of roads and sewers. It is now time to enter a new phase for the company, within a larger group, where we can act as an important addition within their existing activities."

SWBO consists of a team of seven employees and realised an EBITDA of 450 000 euros in 2022.

The acquisition was carried out by ABO-Group's M&A team and along seller's side by Aquis Corporate Finance, with ABO-Group acquiring 100% of the shares.

About ABO-Group Environment

Founded 28 years ago, ABO-Group is a company specialised in geotechnical and environmental engineering and is a key player in soil and contamination studies in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Considering the impact of climate change and its associated consequences for humans (floods, droughts, etc.), ABO-Group's studies contribute to combating these negative consequences. They focus on the conservation of natural resources (such as water) and biodiversity. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group guarantees a sustainable and comprehensive solution for its clients. ABO-Group Environment is listed on the Brussels and Paris stock exchanges. For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit the ABO-Group website ( ).

For more information

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-Group Environment nv



T +32 (0)496 59 88 88

Attachment

ABO-Group Environment specialises in new niche with the acquisition of SWBO





Attachments ABO-Group Environment specialises in new niche with the acquisition of SWBO...