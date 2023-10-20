Oilfield Services Market To Surpass 267.82 Billion By 2030 Drives Due To The Rising Demand For Energy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the oilfield service market , a vital segment of the energy sector, offers essential support for exploration, drilling, and production activities. Companies provide specialized expertise and equipment, contributing to efficient operations in the oil and gas industry.

In an evolving energy landscape, the oilfield service market adapts by integrating innovative technologies like IoT, AI, and automation. This dynamic sector collaborates with exploration and production companies, delivering solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability, contributing significantly to the overall growth of the energy industry.

Prominent Players in the Oilfield Services Market



Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Weatherford International

National Oilwell Varco

TechnipFMC

Saipem

Petrofac

Subsea 7

Wood Group

KBR Inc.

McDermott International

SGS S.A.

Aker Solutions

Transocean Ltd.

John Wood Group PLC

Seadrill Limited

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. Precision Drilling Corporation

Field Operations Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their Exploration, Drilling, Production, and Maintenance

Emerging as a fast-growing segment, field operations encompass the entire lifecycle of oilfield activities. This includes exploration, drilling, production, and maintenance. Rapid advancements in technology enable real-time data analysis, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance, enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and resource optimization.

Emerging as a dominant region in the oilfield service market, North America boasts abundant shale reserves and advanced drilling techniques. The United States and Canada lead in production, supported by mature infrastructure, technological innovation, and a skilled workforce, driving sustained growth and investment in the sector.

Equipment Rental Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Flexible Solution

As a dominant segment in the oilfield service market, equipment rental offers a flexible solution for companies to access specialized machinery without heavy investments. It caters to diverse operational needs, from drilling rigs to well intervention tools, optimizing resource allocation and reducing capital expenditures.

Regional markets in the positioned as a fast-growing region, APAC's oilfield service market benefits from increasing energy demand, expanding exploration, and production activities. Countries like China and India drive growth, fueled by rising consumption and investments in infrastructure, propelling the region's prominence in the global energy landscape.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the oilfield services market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Oilfield Services Market



In March 2023, Halliburton and Google Cloud partnered to develop innovative subsurface solutions using cloud-based analytics, optimizing drilling and reservoir performance. In April 2023, Baker Hughes introduced the Helix artificial lift system, offering efficient and environmentally friendly methods for extracting oil and gas from challenging reservoirs.

Key Questions Answered in Oilfield Services Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence. In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

