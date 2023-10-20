K3 Holdings Encouraging Residents To Think Green

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainable Living in Rental Properties: A Win-Win for Tenants and the Environment

- Nathan KadishaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States posted a message to its residents today to encourage them to consider ways to combat climate change and preserve the environment. Selected text from the message is below and may be found in its entirety on the K3 Holdings website .“At K3 we witness firsthand the impact that tenants can have on the environment. While renting a property, it's easy to assume that you have limited control over your ecological footprint. However, every tenant can become a steward of the environment by adopting eco-friendly practices,” stated Nathan Kadisha, a K3 Principal.“Not only does this benefit the planet, but it also enhances the quality of residents' rental experience.”There are many simple yet effective eco-friendly practices that K3 tenants are encouraged to consider adopting in the K3 message.Reduce Energy Consumption: One of the most significant contributors to environmental degradation and higher utility costs is excessive energy consumption. Tenants can make a difference by unplugging electronics when they're not in use, switching to energy-efficient LED bulbs, and maximizing the use of natural light. Additionally, being mindful of heating and cooling systems by adjusting the thermostat when you're away can significantly reduce energy waste.Conserve Water: Water is a precious resource, and conserving it is essential. Report and fix leaky faucets promptly, take shorter showers and avoid leaving the tap running while brushing your teeth. Consider installing water-saving fixtures to further reduce water consumption too.Practice Recycling and Waste Reduction: Proper waste management is crucial. Separate recyclables from regular trash and ensure they end up in designated recycling bins. Minimize waste by using reusable shopping bags, containers, and water bottles. These small steps can have a significant impact over time.Choose Eco-Friendly Products: When shopping, look for environmentally friendly cleaning products and personal care items. These products not only protect your health but also have a reduced environmental impact. By making this choice, you're supporting a cleaner, greener future.Shop Locally: Consider purchasing locally sourced products and foods. This not only supports local economies but also reduces the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation. Your choices as a consumer can contribute to a more sustainable world.Encourage Your Family and Friends: Sharing your eco-friendly practices with neighbors can create a ripple effect of positive change. Collectively, you can make a more substantial impact on the environment. Host community events or discussions to inspire others to join in.“As real estate investors, we want to support and encourage all our tenants to become more eco-conscious and responsible stewards of the environment. It helps keep energy costs manageable, and helps the environment too,” Michael Kadisha, a K3 Principal stated.“By adopting these eco-friendly practices, tenants can contribute to a cleaner, greener future for everyone. It's a win-win for both tenants, property owners, and the environment.”There are no limits to sustainable living whether you are renting a property or the building owner - all have an important role to play.K3 Holdings is committed to sustainability and has taken steps to reduce its environmental footprint. Many of the company's buildings have already participated in the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) energy efficiency and rebate program. These initiatives include the installation of low-flow toilets, sink aerators, and energy-efficient LED light bulbs. Furthermore, K3 Holdings uses Energy Star-rated appliances and HVAC systems in many of its properties, further contributing to energy efficiency.K3 is encouraging feedback from its tenants too. Residents are encouraged to share ideas on how to make their building more environmentally friendly and share with K3 at .###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or

