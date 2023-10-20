Hampton Inn Harriman Woodbury Gets A Fresh New Look

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

King Standard Guest Room

Reimagined Hampton Inn Harriman Woodbury Inspired by the Hudson Valley's Natural Surroundings

CENTRAL VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hampton Inn by Hilton Harriman Woodbury located at 60 Centre Drive, Central Valley, New York has completed renovations to its 136-room facilities. The 6-month project included a revitalized interior and renewed exterior of the property. To celebrate the occasion, the hotel hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with associates, family, friends, and executives from the Orange County Chamber of Commerce and Hudson Valley Tourism in attendance.Operated by USLI Hospitality Management , Hampton Inn by Hilton Harriman Woodbury offers a casual atmosphere with warm surroundings and friendly, authentic, caring, and thoughtful staff that makes sure guests are 100% satisfied. That is 100% Hampton.“We are excited to unveil the reimagined Hampton Inn Harriman Woodbury , providing travelers with newly-redesigned, modern guest rooms inspired by the Hudson Valley's natural surroundings, flexible and collaborative meeting spaces, and enhanced amenity spaces.” said Lawrence Margolis, principal in the hotel's ownership group.”The hotel transformation will enhance our guests' experience and we look forward to providing the same exceptional levels of customer service but a new, reinvented product.”The renovation is part of Hilton's“Make it Hampton - Casual Design” which brings an overall casual attitude to the guest rooms. This unique design is a mix of patterns with textured fabrics that create a unique mix with bright colors contrasting against neutral-colored walls and carpeting. The casual attitude will enable guests to approach their experiences in a relaxed way, on their own terms. The hotel also uses local influences infused in the wall art collection, so guests get that unique, local feel throughout the property.Guests will immediately understand and feel the difference as they approach the hotel and see the refreshed facade of the building. The redesigned lobby offers guests a variety of flexible spaces to dine, mingle, work or play. The Hampton Inn guest rooms are spacious and calming, providing our guests with ample room to spread out, relax on a comfortable Clean & Fresh bed or enjoy the welcoming bath/shower to refresh and recharge for the day ahead. Each guest room will include a 55” HDTV,“Connected TV”, coffeemaker, new mini-refrigerator, and microwave. In addition, the breakfast area, TREATS Shop, meeting rooms and fitness center were remodeled.The hotel is perfectly located off I-87, less than one mile from the Woodbury Premium Outlets and 12 miles from the US Military Academy at West Point. Bear Mountain State Park, Fort Montgomery, and LEGOLAND® New York are within 20 minutes. The hotel offers flexible meeting space and brand amenities including free hot breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, fitness center featuring a Peloton Stationary Bike, and indoor pool with whirlpool.“We are proud of the way the renovation turned out and believe that our guests will appreciate the fresh, new look. The hotel's team members, designers and contractors worked tirelessly to bring the project to life and we appreciate their efforts” said Mark Rosinsky, principal of USLI Hospitality Management.About Hampton by HiltonAs the No. 1 ranked lodging franchise for the last 14 years by Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton - including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton - serves quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at more than 2,900 properties in 37 countries and territories around the globe. The brand continues to lead its segment by providing guests with high quality, thoughtfully designed accommodations, and amenities, such as modern and spacious rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast. Hampton by Hilton is committed to delivering an exceptionally friendly and authentic service all backed by the 100% Hampton GuaranteeTM. Experience a positive stay at Hampton by Hilton by booking at hampton or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hampton by Hilton at hilton/hampton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.About USLI Hospitality ManagementUSLI Hospitality Management knows hotels inside and out; we strive to be the foremost managers of first-class, full-service, and select service investments in the United States. Creating exceptional experiences for our guests and delivering financial success go hand in hand.We are driven to create cost-effective plans to maximize and preserve asset value while working with owners, brands, and institutions.

Jennifer Shipman

USLI Hospitality Management



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn