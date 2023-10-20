Bonduelle - Statement Of Availability Of 2022-2023 Universal Registration Document

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BONDUELLE
Villeneuve d'Ascq, October 20, 2023
Statement of availability of
the 2022-2023 Universal Registration Document
The Bonduelle Group announces that its 2022-2023 Universal Registration Document (document d'enregistrement universel) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on October 19, 2023.
This document is available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted on the company's website ( and on the AMF website
It is also available at the head office: Rue Nicolas Appert - 59653 Villeneuve d'Ascq.
A free translation into English will be available on the company's website at the latest on November 6, 2023.
The following documents have been integrated into the Universal Registration Document:
The 2022-2023 Annual Financial Report; The management report including the extra financial performance statement; The Corporate Governance Report; The description of the stock buyback program.
