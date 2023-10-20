Rising Menopausal Health Concerns Propel Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Menopausal Hot Flashes Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The menopausal hot flashes market is expected to reach $17.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.
The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
2027 Market Size Projection
Anticipated to hit $17.63 billion in 2027, the menopausal hot flashes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Government Initiatives for Women's Health Driving Market Expansion
Government initiatives targeting women's health during menopause are set to catalyze growth in the menopausal hot flashes medication market. These initiatives include funding for extensive studies on the menopausal transition and related ailments, as well as support for pharmacological, clinical, and epidemiological research. Efforts to promote overall health through risk factor analysis, prevention, and early detection of critical health conditions are also encompassed. For example, the Government of New South Wales allocated $40.3 million over four years (2022-2026) to establish 16 new programs dedicated to aiding women experiencing severe menopausal symptoms.
Innovative Product Offerings Transforming the Market Landscape
An emerging trend in the menopausal hot flashes market is the introduction of innovative products by leading companies. Astellas Pharma US Inc. announced the FDA approval of Veozah in May 2023, marking a significant milestone as the first neurokinin 3 (NK3) receptor inhibitor authorized for treating hot flashes associated with menopause.
Major Players Leading Market Advancements
Key players contributing to market advancements include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Company, and several other notable pharmaceutical companies.
Region-Wise Analysis
In 2022, North America dominated the menopausal hot flashes market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Segmentation:
Type: Hormonal Treatment, Non-hormonal Treatment, Alternative Treatment
Pipeline Analysis: Phase III Drugs, Phase I and II Drugs
Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies
Application: 51-55 Year Old Woman, 46-50 Year Old Woman, 40-45 Year Old Woman
Menopausal Hot Flashes Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:
.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Menopausal Hot Flashes Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on menopausal hot flashes market size , menopausal hot flashes market drivers and trends, menopausal hot flashes market major players, competitors' revenues, menopausal hot flashes market positioning, and menopausal hot flashes market growth across geographies. The menopausal hot flashes market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.
