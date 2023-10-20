Expanding Real Estate Boosts The LED Neon Lights Market Amidst Global Tensions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global LED (light-emitting diode) neon lights market report from The Business Research Company delineates key factors driving the market's growth and highlights major players' strategies.

Market Growth Catalyzed by Rising Commercial and Non-Commercial Buildings

The LED neon lights market is expected to reach $1.62 billion in 2027, with a projected CAGR of 6.8%. The surge in commercial and non-commercial buildings is propelling the expansion of the LED neon lights market. Notably, the US commercial building floor space is estimated to grow by 35% by 2050, while the average size of US homes expanded by 45% in 2021.

Noteworthy Market Players at the Vanguard

Eaton Corporation, OSRAM Licht AG, and Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. are among the major players spearheading advancements in the LED neon lights market.

Innovative Products Enhancing Market Presence

In line with market trends, Environmental Lights introduced Pixel EcoFlex 4-in-1 LED Neon, a product that enables the combination of RGB with 3000K white, 6500K white, or amber, allowing for versatile applications in three-dimensional structures.

Strategic Mergers to Strengthen Market Position

Environmental Lights' acquisition of City Theatrical Inc. aims to fortify the former's position as the market leader in the scenic market, fostering a diverse range of benefits for both businesses and their clientele.

Region-Wise Analysis

Asia-Pacific led the LED neon lights market in 2022, with the report covering comprehensive insights on regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

.Type: Silicone, PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), Other Types

.Application: Household, Commercial

.Sales Channel: Retail Or Wholesale, Direct Sales, E-Commerce

LED (Light Emitting Diode) Neon Lights Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The LED (Light Emitting Diode) Neon Lights Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on LED (light emitting diode) neon lights market size , LED (light emitting diode) neon lights market drivers and trends, LED (light emitting diode) neon lights market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The LED (light emitting diode) neon lights market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

