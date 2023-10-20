Insights Into The Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market And Growth Projections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Hidradenitis Suppurativa Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2027.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Overview

The global hidradenitis suppurativa market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $0.98 billion in 2022 to $1.06 billion in 2023, demonstrating a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The market is further expected to expand to $1.4 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.2%.

Escalating Prevalence of Skin Diseases:

The upsurge in the prevalence of various skin disorders, including bacterial infections, viral infections, and skin malignancies, is a key driver behind the growth of the hidradenitis suppurativa market. The increased focus on accurate diagnosis and research advancements has led to the development of new products and services for managing chronic skin disorders such as hidradenitis suppurativa.

Access a sample of the comprehensive hidradenitis suppurativa market report here:



Biologics Utilization on the Rise:

Notably, the utilization of biologics is gaining momentum in the hidradenitis suppurativa market, with major companies investing in research and development to secure approvals for biologic therapies. Novartis AG's Cosentyx has received approval for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, marking a significant milestone in the field.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on the following categories:

1) By Skin Condition: Folliculitis, Pimples, Boils, Deep-Acne

2) By Product: Tablet, Intravenous (IV) Injection

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

4) By Treatment: Medications, Surgery, Photodynamic Therapy (PDT), Laser Treatment, Other Treatments

5) By End User: Hospital, Specialty Clinic, Homecare, Other End Users

Key players in the hidradenitis suppurativa market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, and others.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America held the largest share of the market. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

For in-depth insights, access the complete report on the global hidradenitis suppurativa market:



Hidradenitis Suppurativa Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hidradenitis suppurativa market size , hidradenitis suppurativa market drivers and trends, hidradenitis suppurativa market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hidradenitis suppurativa market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023



Dermal Filler Global Market Report 2023



Dermatitis Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Food and Beverages Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027