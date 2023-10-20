Global Hepatitis C Market Projected To Flourish Despite Geopolitical Tensions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global market report from The Business Research Company delineates key factors driving the market's growth and highlights major players' strategies.

The hepatitis C market is anticipated to reach $101.84 billion in 2027, displaying a promising CAGR of 14.3%. The market's trajectory is being significantly propelled by an upsurge in viral infections, necessitating advanced diagnostic technologies and effective treatments for hepatitis C.

Leading Market Players Championing Advancements

Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., and AbbVie Inc. are among the prominent market players spearheading innovations in hepatitis C treatments.

Technological Advances Revolutionizing Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.'s introduction of Elecsys HCV Duo immunoassay exemplifies the industry's progression towards more efficient diagnostic technologies, allowing simultaneous identification of HCV antigen and antibody status from a single human plasma or serum sample.

Strategic Collaborations to Promote Disease Management

Gilead Sciences Inc.'s partnership with leading institutions such as Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center aims to enhance hepatitis C management in Vietnam and the Philippines, aligning with the global objective of eliminating hepatitis C by 2030.

Market Segmentation:

.Type: Chronic Hepatitis C, Acute Hepatitis C, Other Types

.Treatment: Antiviral Drugs, Vaccine, Immune Modulator Drugs, Surgery, Other Treatments

.Diagnosis: Liver Biopsy, Blood Tests, Imaging Tests, Other Diagnosis

.Distribution Channel: Hospital And Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

.End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Home Care Settings

Region-Wise Analysis

North America currently dominates the hepatitis C market, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses insights from various regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Hepatitis C Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hepatitis C Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hepatitis C market size , hepatitis C market drivers and trends, hepatitis C market major players, competitors' revenues, hepatitis C market positioning, and hepatitis C market growth across geographies. The hepatitis C market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

