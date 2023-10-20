Tree Care Excellence: Lightning Tree Service's Success Story With Exclusive Leads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMISBURG, OHIO, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The transformation of Lightning Tree Service under the partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT) has been nothing short of electrifying. Victorino Lojano, the owner of Lightning Tree Service (OH), reports an astonishing 80% growth in his business since joining hands with TLT. This impressive expansion, combined with newfound efficiency, has led to enhanced operations and happier customers.



Victorino Lojano testifies to the challenges he faced before discovering TLT. With a previous marketing company, results were elusive. Money was spent without the desired outcomes, and the competition seemed to come from within, hampering progress. The turning point came when he made the switch to TLT.



Exclusive leads from TLT, in contrast to non-exclusive ones he had experienced before, have become a game-changer for Lightning Tree Service. Victorino Lojano values the convenience of customers calling him directly. There's no need for frantic bidding or racing against competitors to secure a job. This newfound patience among clients ensures a smoother process and a higher likelihood of closing deals.



The introduction of geo-targeting by TLT has further streamlined operations for Lightning Tree Service. Calls coming from a specific area translate to a significant reduction in travel time, resulting in saved time and fuel costs. As a result, the hourly wages for employees are put to more efficient use.



The proximity of jobs has also yielded financial benefits. Lightning Tree Service can now work at the same location for one to two weeks, eliminating the need to move equipment frequently. This not only conserves fuel but also reduces the wear and tear on large pieces of equipment.



In addition to these operational efficiencies, the preference for phone calls over form leads stands out as a key advantage. Lightning Tree Service can better understand the needs of individual customers when speaking with them directly. Each customer is unique, and this personalized interaction fosters improved customer relationships and enhances the overall business.



Victorino Lojano's remarkable journey from stunted growth to an 80% surge in business is a testament to the power of effective marketing strategies and exclusive leads provided by Tree Leads Today.



About Tree Leads Today:

Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.



PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

Victorino Lojano

Lightning Tree Service

+1 513-256-1362

