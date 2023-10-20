Real Encounters Experience Focuses On Identity Through On-Location Teaching In Israel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Real Encounters with God: Downline was planned nearly a year ago and filmed in Israel in spring 2023. It follows Crossroads Senior Pastor Brian Tome and others as they uncover the six God-given essential identities that everyone possesses and learn about

The latest addition to the series at Crossroads Church will provide a glimpse into the identity God has given to us through on-location exploration in Israel.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The latest addition to an ongoing series at Crossroads Church will provide a glimpse into the identity that God has given to us through on-location exploration in Israel.

Real Encounters with God: Downline was planned nearly a year ago and filmed in Israel in spring 2023. It follows Crossroads Senior Pastor Brian Tome and others as they uncover the six God-given essential identities that everyone possesses and learn about them through the lives of King David and Jesus Christ. The latest episodes as well as past seasons of Real Encounters can be found at crossroads/realencounters.

In addition to the weekly teachings, Real Encounters will also include an in-person prayer experience at Crossroads' Oakley location in Cincinnati. The fully immersive experience, which takes about 30-45 minutes to explore, is designed for participants to have an encounter with God and discover what he says about who they are. It will be open Monday-Saturday Oct. 27-Nov. 9. Check out available dates and times here.

A prayer experience guide in the Crossroads Anywhere app will be used to direct the experience, so participants are encouraged to download it ahead of arrival and then check out other ways to grow on the app including daily scripture, prayer, group guides, and more.

Amidst this series the Crossroads community will continue to pray for people in Israel, Gaza, and the surrounding area who are being impacted by the current conflict. Crossroads is also finding ways to provide humanitarian relief including a contribution of $100,000 to Convoy of Hope's efforts. The contribution will provide food, water, and housing for 20,000 people across the region for two weeks. The church expects to continue supporting work to care for people in Israel, Gaza, and the region.



ABOUT CROSSROADS

Crossroads Church is a national movement of Christ-followers meeting all over the country who are connecting people to Jesus and changing the world. It has been ranked among the fastest-growing and largest churches in the U.S.

Crossroads was launched in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1995 and has grown to eight physical locations in and around Cincinnati, Lexington, Dayton, and Columbus as well as an online church platform. To learn more, visit crossroads, download our app, or check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Erin Caproni

Crossroads Church



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok