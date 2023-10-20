Raynet's Technology Partner USU Listed In The 2023 Gartner® Market Guide For Software Asset Management Tools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Raynet listet together with USU in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Software Asset Management Tools

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Raynet, global software vendor with market-leading solutions and managed service provider in the field of Enterprise Software Management, is pleased that its technology partner, USU has been included as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Software Asset Management Tools.

The 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Software Asset Management Tools provides an overview of Software Asset Management tools, as well as description of different Vendors, and product scope giving potential buyers a better understanding of the market. The report does not claim to be comprehensive and, inclusion in the report is not an endorsement.

In the Overview of the SAM Tool Market section, the report acknowledges,“Clients have a reasonable expectation that a significant investment in a SAM tool should be able to discover all of their software and provide data at different levels.”

USU Discovery powered by Raynet uses a flexible range of discovery and inventory options , including agent and agent-less (portable, remote, and Zero Touch) scanning methods, as well as out-of-the-box connectors for SaaS, PaaS, IaaS and cloud to enable comprehensive hardware discovery and software inventory. This ensures that customers get the right scanning technology for their environment and security needs. It also includes automated checks for data gaps, duplicate items, and other inconsistencies to provide users with high quality, reliable visibility into their entire IT environment. The discovery solution aggregates all the relevant IT data, giving customers a comprehensive overview all in one place.

Standard data transformation templates turn discovery data into actionable SAM insights quickly and easily. USU Discovery powered by Raynet ensures that customers and partners have all the data and information they need to do comprehensive Software Asset Management at every level.

Raynet completes this data with one of the world's largest and most comprehensive technology catalogs . With its extensive library of normalized, enriched, and non-discoverable IT data, users get actionable insights for quick wins. The insights and information also allow them to recognize patterns in their IT environments to make predictions about the future of their IT.

In combination with license management, USU Software Asset Management provides License Managers, Financial and Procurement officers as well as FinOps leaders overviews and control over their licensing landscape, so they can rein in costs, ensure license availability, and maintain a lean and productive business environment.

“Complete and reliable discovery and inventory are indispensable to Software Asset Management. We have worked closely with our technology partner USU for many years to give customers comprehensive insights into their environment. We help customers achieve competitive and strategic advantages by finding cost savings, managing and reducing risk, and creating more agile and sustainable software portfolios. Together with the USU we're looking forward to helping even more customers meet and exceed their strategic business IT goals,” says Ragip Aydin, CEO of Raynet

