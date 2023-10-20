Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market Analysis And Growth Outlook

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview

The global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market is projected to expand significantly, from $1.02 billion in 2022 to $1.27 billion in 2023, demonstrating a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. Notably, it is anticipated to reach $3.02 billion in 2027, with a projected CAGR of 24.1%.

Market Drivers and Trends

Increasing Prevalence of RSV Infections: The surge in RSV infections, particularly among vulnerable demographics, such as newborns and the elderly, is fueling the demand for innovative therapeutic solutions, driving market growth.

Innovation in Drug Development: Key players in the market are actively engaged in research and development to create more effective drugs and vaccines. Notably, recent developments include Pfizer's ABRYSVO vaccine for the prevention of lower respiratory tract sickness caused by RSV in older individuals.

Market Players

Major players dominating the RSV therapeutics market include Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and many others.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segments:

.By Drug: Palivizumab, Ribavirin, Other Drugs

.By Treatment: Immune Prophylaxis, Supportive Care, Antiviral Medications

.By Dosage Form: Oral, Injectable, Other Dosage Forms

.By Patient Type: Pediatrics, Adults

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market size, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market drivers and trends, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market major players, competitors' revenues, RSV therapeutics market positioning, and RSV therapeutics market growth across geographies.

