Global Preclinical Assets Market Insights And Growth Projections

Preclinical Assets Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032.

Market Overview

The global preclinical assets market is set to expand significantly, from $4.84 billion in 2022 to $5.32 billion in 2023, displaying a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. It is projected to achieve $7.62 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 9.4%. The increasing focus on drug discovery activities globally is propelling the demand for preclinical assets. These assets play a crucial role in providing essential data for the selection of potential molecules for clinical development.

Market Trends - Innovation in Product Offerings:

Leading companies in the preclinical assets market are prioritizing product innovation to enhance their market position. Notably, Charles River Laboratories International and Valo Health Inc. introduced Logica, an AI-powered drug solution, to revolutionize drug discovery and provide optimized preclinical assets to clients.

Market Segmentation:

The market is divided into segments based on service, model type, and end-users.

1) By Service: Bioanalysis And DMPK (Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetic) studies, Toxicology Testing, Compound Management, Safety Pharmacology, Other Services

2) By Model Type: Patient Derived Organoid (PDO) Model, Patient Derived Xenograft Model

3) By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government Institutes, Other End-Users

Regional Analysis:

In 2022, North America dominated the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the most significant growth during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Preclinical Assets Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Preclinical Assets Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on preclinical assets market size, preclinical assets market drivers and trends, preclinical assets market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and preclinical assets market growth across geographies. The preclinical assets market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

