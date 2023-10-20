Global Population Screening Market Driven By Rising Cancer Prevalence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Population Screening Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mounting Cancer Prevalence Fueling Market Growth

The population screening market is anticipated to reach $35.37 billion in 2027, with a projected CAGR of 7%. The upward trend in the prevalence of cancer has become a significant driver for the population screening market. Detecting cancer in its early stages enhances the effectiveness of treatment and prognosis. In the US alone, the American Cancer Society anticipates approximately 1.96 million new cancer cases in 2023, a surge from the 1.9 million cases reported in 2021.

Innovative Technological Solutions Revolutionizing the Landscape

The population screening market is witnessing a prominent trend of technological advancements, as companies strive to integrate innovative solutions to fortify their market standing. Evoq Technologies LLC, for instance, launched SmartERG in May 2021, the first phone-based retinal health testing platform leveraging AI and machine learning. This technology facilitates the identification of retinal diseases leading to vision loss or blindness.

Market Leaders Steering the Industry Evolution

Key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Abbott Laboratories are spearheading the advancements in the population screening market.

Region-Wise Analysis

North America dominated the population screening market in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

.Product: Hardware Equipment, Testing Or Lab, Analytics Or Interpretation

.Gender: Male, Female

.Age: Ages Less Than 15, 15-65, Ages 65 And Above

.Business: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Labs

Population Screening Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Population Screening Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on population screening market size, population screening market drivers and trends, population screening market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The population screening market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

