Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Set For Steady Growth Amid Rising Addiction Cases

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's market report on the global opioid use disorder (OUD) provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's growth prospects

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 2027 Market Size Projection

The opioid use disorder market size is predicted to reach $5.37 billion in 2027, with a projected CAGR of 11%.

The burgeoning cases of opioid addiction are serving as a significant driver for the expansion of the opioid use disorder market. As per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioid overdose deaths in the USA escalated by 15% from 70,029 in 2020 to 80,816 in 2021.

Notable Market Players Paving the Way

Key market players such as Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and AstraZeneca plc. are at the forefront of the development of the opioid use disorder market.

Innovative Product Offerings Transforming the Market Landscape

In line with the market trend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Brixadi (buprenorphine) extended-release injection in May 2023 to treat moderate to severe OUD. This approval provides two dosage forms, catering to patients undergoing specific treatment regimens.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions Shaping the Market

The strategic acquisition of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. by Indivior plc for $145 million in March 2023 is expected to fortify the latter's product portfolio in addiction treatment.

Region-Wise Analysis

North America dominated the opioid use disorder market in 2022, with projections indicating Asia-Pacific as the region poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

.Drug Type: Buprenorphine, Naltrexone, Methadone

.Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

.Age Group: 19 To 40, 41 To 60, 61 And Over

.Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies And Stores, Online Pharmacies

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on opioid use disorder (OUD) market size, opioid use disorder (OUD) market drivers and trends, opioid use disorder (OUD) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The opioid use disorder (OUD) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

