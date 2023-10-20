DANO Network Unveils New Linear TV Channel, Expanding Its Premier Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The free streaming tv platform created by filmmakers.

Old school TV

DANO Network is a leading digital entertainment provider, offering a range of content from movies, series, and now, Linear TV and music videos.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In response to growing customer demand for traditional, scheduled programming, DANO Network is thrilled to announce the addition of Linear TV to the service offerings. This move marks a significant expansion of DANO's portfolio, catering to the evolving preferences of the audience.Linear TV, reminiscent of traditional cable TV channels, offers viewers the comfort of scheduled programming. This approach not only simplifies the viewing experience but also fosters a shared experience among viewers, despite geographical distances.Founder, Dano Veal , is a staunch believer in the power of shared experiences. He emphasizes,“Don't judge a movie by its poster.” This new venture into Linear TV aligns with his vision, echoing the sentiment of creating collective memories through shared viewing.But that's not all.DANO Network is also set to onboard a vast number of music videos from artists and companies globally. The aim is to simplify their revenue generation process while providing viewers with a diverse range of music content.Through these new developments, DANO Network is poised to revolutionize how viewers consume digital content. There is excitement about the potential of these additions and the anticipation of providing the audience with an enriched viewing experience.Stay tuned for more updates from DANO Network, the trusted partner in digital entertainment.About DANO Network:During his childhood, Dano Veal, the founder, enjoyed spending summers with his father. They would visit his father's workplace, a local TV station in Springfield, MO, where his father worked the graveyard shift. One of his fondest memories from those days was the thrill of manually inserting VHS tapes for programs and commercial breaks.DANO Network is a leading digital entertainment provider, offering a range of content from movies, series, and now, Linear TV and music videos. The aim is to cater to the diverse preferences of the audience, making entertainment more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

