TNDM Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ("Tandem" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TNDM ).

Class Period: August 3, 2022 – November 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Tandem lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants: (1) failed to adequately account for the potential impact of the release of Omnipod 5 and the impact of that product on the Company's revenue; (2) deliberately misled investors regarding the impact of Omnipod 5 on revenue; (3) misled investors by creating the false impression that the factors which led to the decreased sales guidance in August – competition, COVID, and inflation – had not been adequately controlled for and were, in fact, improving; (4) deliberately misled investors when stating that the second half of 2022 had been adequately predicted; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to

learn more

about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected] , or visit our website at .

If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

