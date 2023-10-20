Seven Burns & Levinson Attorneys Named 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers

Ron Barriere is a partner in the firm's Divorce & Family Law Group, where he represents clients in all aspects of divorce and family law. He has extensive litigation experience in divorce, abuse prevention orders, custody disputes, actions involving the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, paternity actions, post-divorce modification and enforcement of alimony, child support, and other judgments. Barriere has been named to Best Lawyers in America for Family Law (2018-2023) and has been a certified financial litigator with the American Academy for Certified Financial Litigators since 2015. He

received his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and his B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Tim Conlon is a partner in the firm's Divorce & Family Law, where he focuses his practice on family law conflicts such as divorce, child custody, visitation, child/spousal support, interstate relocation, complex property division and more.

In addition to divorce matters, Conlon has worked extensively with child sexual abuse victims and their family members in advocating for just compensation from predators and abusers, as well as their employers. He has an impressive record of success in securing compensation from organizations (i.e., schools and religious institutions) that employ sexual predators and is currently representing several former student-athletes in a high-profile Rhode Island case involving former teacher and coach, Aaron Thomas. Conlon was named a "2022 Lawyer of the Year" by Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly and has been named "Lawyer of the Year" four times by Best Lawyers in America

for Family Law over the past nine years, among many other awards. Conlon received his J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law and his B.A. from Brown University.

Elizabeth Crowley

is a partner in the firm's Divorce & Family Law and Fiduciary Litigation Groups, where she focuses her practice on family law, including divorce, paternity, removal, modification and contempt actions, high-conflict child custody disputes, and alimony and child support actions. She also handles all aspects of probate and trust law, including will contests, trust disputes, accounting actions, guardianships, conservatorships, and Hague Convention cases.

She has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers list for Family Law (2022), a Top Woman of Law by

Mass Lawyers Weekly (2021), and Best Lawyers in America for Family Law (2016-2023), among many other awards. Crowley is an elected member of Burns & Levinson's

Executive Committee. She

received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross.



Lisa Cukier is Co-Chair

of

the Private

Client Group and Chair of the

Fiduciary Litigation Group at Burns & Levinson, where she splits her family law practice between complex strategic

family matters involving high net worth families and individuals, including trust and estate litigation. She has a niche family law practice in concierge trusteeship, guardianship and conservatorship for individuals who have significant assets and reputations to protect, and who are experiencing diminished capacity. Cukier also acts

as a private adjudicator for creative resolution of challenging custody and guardianship and trust disputes. She has been named to

Boston Magazine's

Top Lawyers list for Divorce and Family Law (2021-2023),

Best Lawyers in America

for Family Law (2010-2023), and a Divorce, Trusts & Estates Trailblazer by

The National Law Journal, among many other awards. She

received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from Northeastern University.

Andrea Dunbar is a partner in Burns & Levinson's Private Client Group and a member of the firm's Divorce & Family Law, Fiduciary Litigation, and Trusts & Estates practices. She focuses her practice on all aspects of probate and family court litigation and estate planning, which includes divorce, paternity, child custody, alimony, modifications, will contests, representation of trustees, executors and beneficiaries, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition to her many years in private practice,

Dunbar

served as an Assistant Judicial Case Manager at the Massachusetts Probate and Family Court in Bristol County, Massachusetts.

She received her J.D.,

cum

laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law and her B.A.,

summa cum

laude, from Salve Regina University.

Francine Gardikas

is Chair of

the Divorce & Family Law Group and Co-Chair of the Private Client Group at Burns & Levinson, where she focuses her practice on high net worth and highly contested divorce and family law matters. She has over 20 years of experience negotiating agreements involving complicated financial matters related to divorce, child custody disputes, paternity, removal, modification and contempt actions, alimony and child support, as well as pre-nuptial agreements and post-nuptial agreements. Gardikas has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers list for Family Law (2022) and Best Lawyers in America for Family Law (2020-2023). She

received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross.

Robin Lynch Nardone is a partner in the firm's Divorce & Family Law Group, where she focuses her practice on complex and often challenging family law matters. She has more than 20 years of experience helping clients with premarital planning through divorce and post-divorce modifications. She specializes in high net-worth divorces, high-conflict custody/parenting disputes, and parentage actions. She also handles removal cases, child support and alimony actions, and adoption. Nardone has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers list for Family Law (2022). She is a founding member of the American Academy for Certified Financial Litigators. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A., cum laude, from Middlebury College.

