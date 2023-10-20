Optimizing Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) For Future Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032.

Explosive Growth Anticipated: 2027 Market Size Projections

The global cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market is poised to achieve a remarkable milestone, with expectations to reach $6.15 billion in 2027, exhibiting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.5%.

Cloud Computing Adoption Propelling CIEM Growth

The surge in cloud computing adoption, particularly notable in the European Union (EU), is contributing significantly to the expansion of the CIEM market. Eurostat reports a substantial uptick in cloud usage across businesses, with large enterprises leading the charge.

Technological Advancements and Key Industry Players

In response to the escalating demand for robust CIEM solutions, major cloud infrastructure entitlement management market players such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. are leveraging advanced technological solutions. Notably, CrowdStrike introduced the Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with innovative CIEM features, providing efficient remedial testing capabilities for rapid threat identification and resolution.

Strategic Industry Acquisitions

Noteworthy market moves include Microsoft Corporation's acquisition of CloudKnox Security, amplifying its Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) offering within the Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) ecosystem.

Geographical Market Insights

North America secured the lead in the cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market in 2022, reflecting the region's substantial adoption and investment in advanced cloud security solutions.

Market Segments: Catering to Diverse Business Needs

The global cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market segments

1) By Offering: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare And Lifesciences, Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government And Public Sector, Energy And Utilities, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Other Applications

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market size, cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market drivers and trends, cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market major players, cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market competitors' revenues, cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market positioning, and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market growth across geographies. The cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

