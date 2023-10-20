Art Pharmacy Participates In Business And Healthcare Industry Events And Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Social prescribing company honored for innovative mental and behavioral health solution

- Art Pharmacy Founder & CEO Chris AppletonATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Art Pharmacy , a healthcare-grade social prescribing solution, is proud to have attended and has been honored or presented at a variety of business and healthcare industry events this quarter.“The Art Pharmacy team is thrilled to be recognized and to participate in many incredible opportunities to continue providing our social prescribing solution to more patients across the country,” said Art Pharmacy Founder and CEO Chris Appleton.“In the evolving healthcare industry, we have created a way to treat and tangibly monitor behavioral and mental health through arts and culture activities, and we are proud to share that model with so many different organizations, thought leaders and groups.”Recent events and awards include but are not limited to:Advanced Technology Development Center - Chosen as an accelerated Portfolio Company by seasoned entrepreneurs and subject matter experts.Atlanta Startup Awards - Named finalist as one of the city's top companies to boost the creation of jobs and wealth.Atlanta Ventures Healthcare Entrepreneur Meetup - Featured panelist sharing the Company's solution and its impact on the city.Cam Busch National Organization for Arts in Health - Won an Honorable Mention in the“arts project or initiative in a health setting that has greatly benefited others' health and/or well-being” category.Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA) Arts + Health Forum - Presented to the area's healthcare and cultural community leaders about arts and medicine.EQTY: A Summit for Health Justice - Chosen as a presenter to share social prescribing insights with experts and change-makers from across the country hosted by Boston Medical Center.Health & Wellness through Creativity Panel - Featured as industry expert discussing Arts on Prescription and the role arts and culture play in health and wellness hosted by Mass Cultural Council.HLTH 2023 Conference - Attended with thousands of healthcare industry peers at the preeminent event.Kellogg School of Management LEHI Pitch Competition - Art Pharmacy's solution was chosen as the winner.NEXT Summit - Selected as an Investor Match Day Startup by this group supporting local innovators and their ventures.On Aging AgeTech Pitch Competition - Chosen as a finalist in the pitch competition during start-up event.Venture Atlanta 2023 - Selected as a top-10 technology company in the Southeast to present to investors and business movers and shakers.What If Ventures Fellowship - Art Pharmacy was selected to receive support from the accelerator to help scale the businesses.Art Pharmacy's proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences and decades of research to address the shortage of mental health providers and improve patient health. The company integrates into the care continuum by incorporating an assessment along with patient monitoring and adherence programs. Art Pharmacy remains committed to reducing the operational and cost burden for payers and providers.To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit .# # #About Art PharmacyArt Pharmacy's proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences and decades of research to address the shortage of mental health providers while improving patient health. Art Pharmacy offers a closed-loop referral system, care plan integration, and outcomes monitoring. Art Pharmacy remains committed to reducing the operational and cost burden for payors and providers. To learn more about Art Pharmacy, visit .

Caroline Seeman

Rhythm Communications



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram