RF Signal Chain Component Market Worth $80.0 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) India is highly reliant on imports to meet the country's semiconductor requirements. In the last few years, the Government of India has shown a positive approach toward the in-house manufacturing of semiconductors and reducing dependency on imports. For instance, in December 2021, the government launched its new semiconductor policy to promote the holistic development of semiconductor and display manufacturing systems in India. The government allocated USD 10 billion to incentivize companies that set up chip manufacturing and design facilities in India. The policy will support silicon semiconductor fabs, display labs, compound semiconductors/silicon photonics/sensor fabs, semiconductor packaging, semiconductor design, and the modernization and commercialization of the semiconductor laboratory (SCL).

The key players operating in the RF signal chain components companies are Qorvo, Inc. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), CPI International (US), National Instruments Corp. (US), MACOM (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Texas Instruments (TI) (US), Cobham Limited (UK), Astra Microwave Products Limited (India), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), MicroWave Technology, Inc. (US), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Raytheon Technologies (US), Wolfspeed (US), APITech (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), RFHIC Corporation (South Korea), Thales (France), VectraWave (France).

