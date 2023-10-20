Spartanburg's Tree Care Leader, Mejia's Tree Service, Credits Tree Leads Today For 70% Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In an industry where precision and reliability are paramount, Mejia's Tree Service has found a recipe for rapid growth and success, thanks to their partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT). TLT, a renowned marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses, has played a pivotal role in Mejia's Tree Service's flourishing journey.Founded by Raul Mejia, Mejia's Tree Service is headquartered at 205 Virginia Ave, Greenville, SC 29611. This family-owned business has made a significant impact in their service areas, which include Chesnee, Spartanburg, Pauline, Six Mile, Marietta, Pickens, Hodges, Waterloo, Laurens, and Spartanburg.The partnership with TLT has been transformative for Mejia's Tree Service, leading to substantial business growth. Raul Mejia shared, "TLT is a great call provider, and it has helped us grow and expand our business." Their growth is truly impressive, with the business experiencing a remarkable 70% increase since partnering with TLT.To accommodate their expanding workload and growing customer base, Mejia's Tree Service has hired more employees and invested in additional machinery. They are committed to providing efficient and top-quality services to their clients. What sets them apart from the competition is their dedication to customer satisfaction, evident in the fact that their clients continue to hire their services and enthusiastically recommend them to neighbors, friends, and family.The journey with TLT began when Mejia's Tree Service heard about the company through a relative who works in the tree-cutting industry. With over seven years of experience in the tree business, they recognized the potential for growth and efficiency that TLT could provide.Speaking about the efficiency brought about by geo-targeting, Raul Mejia said, "My estimators are being very efficient when going to each appointment because they are working hard covering each area that corresponds." This precision in targeting their service areas has not only saved time but also ensured they are always close by to provide prompt service to their valued customers.One of the standout benefits of TLT's service is the exclusivity of leads. Raul Mejia emphasized, "We prefer TLT because it is a very serious company when it comes to business. They help provide the unique calls and do not share them with any other tree company." This exclusivity ensures that each lead generated is reserved for Mejia's Tree Service in their service areas, increasing their opportunities for successful conversions.Mejia's Tree Service's dedication to customer satisfaction and their commitment to delivering top-quality tree care services, coupled with the support and exclusive leads from TLT, have proven to be a winning combination.

Raul Mejia

Mejia's Tree Service

+1 864-363-3507

