Unleashing The Potential Of Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2032

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032.

2027 Anticipated Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market Growth:

The artificial intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market is projected to surge to $5.22 billion in 2027, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 30.1%.

Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI:

Artificial intelligence in precision medicine is transforming the healthcare landscape, offering advanced diagnostic and predictive capabilities. Its application in optimizing treatment strategies for chronic illnesses and respiratory disorders is driving market growth significantly.

For a closer look at the market's components, explore our sample report here:



Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market Segments :

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Technology: Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Processing

3) By Therapeutic Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Respiratory, Other Therapeutic Applications

Pioneering Innovations and Strategic Acquisitions:

Key market players such as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and AstraZeneca PLC are leading the way with the development of novel AI-based life sciences solutions. Recent advancements and strategic acquisitions, exemplified by Google LLC and Exscientia, signify a dynamic shift in enhancing drug discovery and advancing personalized medicine.

Regional Insights:

While North America remains a frontrunner in the AI in precision medicine market, Europe is set to witness the fastest growth, promising a dynamic and competitive landscape in the coming years. The comprehensive market report covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, shedding light on the global market dynamics.

To access comprehensive insights into the AI in precision medicine market, download the full report here:



Delivering Next-Generation Healthcare Solutions:

With ongoing advancements and a focus on precision medicine, the integration of artificial intelligence for drug development precision medicine and healthcare is set to revolutionize the healthcare industry, paving the way for tailored and effective treatment solutions for patients worldwide.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market size, artificial intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market major players, artificial intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market positioning, and artificial intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) in precision medicine market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2023



Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2023



Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Food and Beverages Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027