Seizing Opportunities In The AI Engineering Revolution

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 20, 2023

2027 Projected Market Expansion:

The artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market is anticipated to soar to $42.3 billion in 2027, boasting a robust CAGR of 38.5%.

Driving Force - Automation Adoption:

The widespread embrace of automation within the AI engineering realm has become a critical driver for market growth. Noteworthy statistics from the International Federation of Robotics and Eurostat highlight the significant integration of AI technologies across diverse sectors.

Leading Industry Players and Technological Innovations:

Major market players, including Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Meta Platform Inc., are leveraging technological advancements to maintain their competitive edge. Initiatives such as Mach9 Robotics Inc.'s new geospatial production software and Tecnotree Corporation's strategic acquisition of CognitiveScale Inc. underscore the rapid evolution of AI engineering solutions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Segments

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision

3) By Deployment: On-Cloud, On-Premise

4) By End-User: Healthcare, Automotive And Transportation, Agriculture, Information Technology (IT), Business Management, Other End-Users

Regional Dominance:

North America emerged as the dominant region in the artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market in 2022, with significant coverage across key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Artificial Intelligence AI Engineering Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence AI Engineering Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market size, artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market major players, artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market positioning, and artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

