Global Serum-Free Media Market Fueled By Rising Chronic Diseases

Serum Free Media Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Serum Free Media Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

Innovative Product Offerings Paving the Way for Market Evolution

An emerging trend in the serum free media for cell culture market is the focus on product innovation by key market players. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced Gibco CTS OpTmizer Pro Serum-Free Media (SFM) in March 2021, revolutionizing the market with a groundbreaking media solution catering to the metabolism of healthy donor cells, particularly suited for the development of allogeneic cell therapies.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propelling Market Expansion

Expected to reach $2.23 billion in 2027, the serum-free media market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%. The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant driver for the serum-free media market. Serum-free media enables researchers to optimize conditions for specific cell types, facilitating growth under favorable circumstances. By facilitating the development of new therapies and treatments, serum-free media aids in the research and production of cell types for chronic diseases. Projections by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) suggest a substantial increase in the number of individuals aged 50 years and older with at least one chronic illness, anticipated to rise by 99.5% by the year 2050, from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million.





Market Leaders Driving Advancements

Market advancements are led by key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Merck KgaA, and other prominent organizations.

Region-Wise Analysis

In 2022, North America held the largest share in the serum-free media market, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Serum Free Media Market Segments

1. Media Type: Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Media, Protein Expression Media, Immunology Media, Insect Cell Media, Hybridoma Media, Stem Cell Media, Chemically Defined Media

2. Application: Biopharmaceutical Production, Tissue Engineering And Regenerative Medicine

3. End-User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Academic Research Centers, Other End-Users





Serum Free Media Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Serum Free Media Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on serum free media market size, serum free media market drivers and trends, serum free media market major players, competitors' revenues, serum free media market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

