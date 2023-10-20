Zydus Receives USFDA Approval For ZITUVIOTM To Treat Adult Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as 'Zydus') today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its New Drug Application (NDA) for ZITUVIOTM

(Sitagliptin) tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

ZITUVIOTM

contains active ingredient Sitagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The approval of ZITUVIOTM

is based on research, development, regulatory and manufacturing work performed by Zydus teams. ZITUVIOTM

has undergone quality testing for Nitrosamines and potential genotoxic impurities as per current USFDA standards. ZITUVIOTM

is compliant with current USFDA standards of Nitrosamines in Sitagliptin containing products.

"The ZITUVIOTM

approval builds on Zydus' long-term commitment to offer healthcare professionals a new affordable treatment option in connection with diabetes management," said Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences Limited.

"We are pleased to be able to receive such a milestone approval for Zydus. Through our industry leading capabilities, we pride ourselves in finding innovative ways to bring value to the healthcare systems by providing affordable medicines for our patients. We look forward to bringing additional innovative products in the future that align with our purpose to empower patients to live healthier and more fulfilled lives," said Dr. Punit Patel, CEO of Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Americas.

According to IQVIATM

(MAT Aug-2023), U.S. market for DPP-IV inhibitors and its combinations is US$ 10 bn.

About Zydus

The Zydus Group with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs 25000 people worldwide and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in life sciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through pathbreaking discoveries. For more details visit .

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ZITUVIOTM

(Sitagliptin)

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

ZITUVIOTM is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Limitations of Use:



ZITUVIOTM

is not recommended in patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus. ZITUVIOTM

has not been studied in patients with a history of pancreatitis.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION

The recommended dosage of ZITUVIOTM is 100 mg orally once daily.

ZITUVIOTM

can be taken with or without food.

Dosage adjustment is recommended for patients with eGFR less than 45 mL/min/1.73 m2.