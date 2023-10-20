CELLY NUTRITION ANNOUCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR AND EQUITY INCENTIVE COMPENSATION GRANTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Celly Nutrition Corp. (formerly, 1319741 B.C. Ltd.) (the“Company” or“Celly”) is pleased to announce that Eric Hoskins has been appointed as an independent member of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board').



“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Hoskins to our Board,” said Gerard David, director of the Company.“Dr. Hoskins is a medical doctor with a PhD in Community Medicine (Public Health) from Oxford University (as a Rhodes scholar) and has spent nearly four decades in the health care sector. An Officer of the Order of Canada, Dr. Hoskins has worked in health systems in Canada and around the world. He was Ontario's former Minister of Health (2014-18), Minister of Economic Development and Trade (2012-14), Minister of Children and Youth Services (2011-13) and Minister of Citizenship and Immigration (2010-11). In 2018-19, Dr. Hoskins was the Chair of the Federal Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare. Co-founder of the charity War Child, Dr. Hoskins has many years of experience creating and delivering humanitarian and development programs in war zones in Africa and the Middle East. Dr. Hoskins is a strong negotiator and navigator at the highest levels of government in Canada and around the world. He has a sound knowledge of health policy and the regulatory environment at both provincial and federal levels of government. Dr. Hoskins serves on a number of public and private medical technology and health-focused boards.”



In connection with Dr. Hoskins's board appointment, the Company has granted 3,000,000 Options and 10,000,000 Restricted Share Units to Dr. Hoskins pursuant to its Equity Incentive Plan adopted and ratified by the Company's shareholders by written consent on September 5, 2023. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.



For further information:

John Duffy

Chief Executive Officer

T: (508) 479-4923

E:



About Celly Nutrition Corp.:



The Company is an unlisted reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta with no current activities or operations.



