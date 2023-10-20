Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design Announces Marketing Partnership With Pay4leads Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOW , NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design, a premier roofing and exterior design company in Bow, New Hampshire, is excited to announce its strategic marketing partnership with Pay4Leads Inc. This leading marketing company provides exclusive leads to businesses.With over two decades of experience, Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design has solidified its position as one of the top roofing and exterior design companies in Central and Southern New Hampshire. Offering a wide range of services, including Metal Roofing, Asphalt Shingled Roofing, Rubber Roofing, Roof Repairs, Vinyl Siding, as well as financing options to meet the diverse needs of both residential and commercial clients, Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design is known for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and unparalleled quality of work.Owner Tom Marquis, a visionary in the roofing industry, expressed his excitement about this collaboration. "We are thrilled to partner with Pay4Leads Inc. to expand our reach in areas where we weren't getting as many contacts with traditional SEO and Facebook advertisements," he stated. "This partnership will enable us to leverage Pay4Leads' geo-targeting capabilities, helping us connect with more clients seeking high-quality roofing and exterior design services."Pay4Leads Inc. has been instrumental in enhancing Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design's online presence and lead generation efforts. Tom Marquis shared, "It's been going pretty well; we're receiving many calls and quality leads. People want to get the job done, and the turnaround time from lead arrival to booking the project is between 2-4 weeks. The amortized cost quickly justifies our investment."Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design stands out in the industry by being one of the few contractors in New Hampshire to hold ShingleMaster (SM) certification and GAF Master Elite certification. These certifications offer an impressive 50-year warranty for asphalt roofs, complemented by a 25-year labor warranty. The company's commitment to excellent customer service, repeat customer loyalty and numerous 5-star reviews have cemented its reputation as the number one rated Metal Roofing & Shingle Roofing Company in New Hampshire.The company's long-standing presence in the market, A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and certifications from GAF & CertainTeed further emphasize their commitment to excellence.Customer reviews speak volumes about the company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Steven S., one of their satisfied customers, said, "Absolutely the best experience with a contractor from start to finish." Kevin M. added, "Tom and the team did an outstanding job replacing my roof." The Jodoin family highlighted the courteous and respectful nature of their crews, emphasizing the company's attention to detail.This partnership between Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design and Pay4Leads Inc. is set to bring their exceptional roofing and exterior design services to a broader audience.For more information about Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design and their services, please visit their website at or contact them at 603-691-2760 or .About Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design: Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design is a leading roofing and exterior design company based in Bow, New Hampshire. With over 20 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of services, including Metal Roofing, Asphalt Shingled Roofing, Rubber Roofing, Roof Repairs, Vinyl Siding, and more, for residential and commercial clients. Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has made them the top-rated roofing company in Central and Southern New Hampshire.About Pay4Leads Inc.: Pay4Leads Inc. is a marketing company providing exclusive business leads. With innovative geo-targeting and lead-generation strategies, Pay4Leads Inc. has helped numerous companies expand their customer base and increase revenue.

Tom Marquis

Marquis Roofing & Exterior Design

+1 603-691-2760

