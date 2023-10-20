Spring Discovery Announces Company Rebrand To Spring Science

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ben Kamens, CEOSAN CARLOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move designed to better encapsulate the company's broader scientific scope and commitment, Spring Discovery is excited to announce its rebrand to Spring Science.Over the past 7 years, Spring Discovery has gained recognition for its groundbreaking advancements and pioneering efforts adapting machine learning and AI approaches to the world's most challenging biological problems. With a long history of work both internally and with collaborative partners focused on aging, innate immunity, adjuvant development and phenotypic profiling, Spring has built a suite of proprietary, powerful AI tools to provide to the greater scientific community. This renaming represents a step further in the company's ongoing evolution, highlighting its holistic and encompassing approach to scientific innovation, and represents a directional shift from running its own discovery programs to collaborating with the larger scientific community through partnerships and software."Spring Science represents the fact that our AI tools are used to help scientists with challenges from research to discovery to development,” says Ben Kamens, Chief Executive Officer at Spring Science. "We're building technology that unites human scientific expertise with artificial intelligence, starting with the world's best high-content image analysis suite -- and that mission extends far beyond discovery."The new name indicates a broader scientific range, embracing not just discovery but also ongoing research, experimentation, and application, focused on providing disruptive tools to the broader scientific community. Data size and complexity of scientific experiments is growing dramatically, but researchers are still equipped with yesterday's software. Spring's software platform, the Spring Engine, makes it easy for scientists to wield the most powerful computational tools in the world - amplifying their impact, speeding up milestones, and increasing collaboration between wetlab and drylab. Spring's teams have built a revolutionary platform for extracting meaningful, interpretable data from complex datasets, and the company is repositioning to make the platform globally accessible to scientists, focusing on commercial availability of the imaging platform. Spring will continue to support customers across the discovery and development pipeline - from providing software tools for image analysis through full partnerships focused on partner discovery and development, from bench to hit selection.Alongside the rebrand, Spring Science has launched a redesigned website at which offers an improved user experience, extensive scientific resources, comprehensive insights into products, and an in-depth look at their mission and values.Stakeholders, customers, partners, and the community can expect the same unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation that Spring Discovery was known for. Only now, it's under a name that paints a fuller picture of the company's extensive work and aspirations.Spring Science thanks its community, customers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support and looks forward to shaping a brighter and more scientifically advanced future. Spring Science will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, allowing scientists everywhere to unleash their inner data superheroes.

