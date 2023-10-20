Surge In Cyber Attacks To Drive The Global Enterprise Firewall Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global enterprise firewall market is anticipated to reach $18.29 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%. The market, segmented by solution, deployment, organization size, and end-users, continues to experience growth despite the challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war and the persisting COVID-19 pandemic aftermath.

Market Segmentation

.Solution: Hardware, software, services

.Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

.Organization Size: Small And Medium Organizations, Large Organizations

.End-User: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Education, Financial Services, Media, Communications, Other End-User Industries

Market Drivers and Trends

The surge in cyberattacks globally is a key driver stimulating the demand for enterprise firewalls. Strengthening cyber defense mechanisms has become crucial in mitigating risks associated with increasing cyber threats. Technological advancements, notably the introduction of cloud-based firewalls, are gaining prominence among market players, ensuring robust security infrastructure. Recent acquisitions and product launches by major market players such as Cisco Systems Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc. underscore the industry's commitment to enhancing security solutions.

Key Players

Prominent players in the enterprise firewall market include Google LLC, Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc., among others.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in 2022. The enterprise firewall report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Enterprise Firewall Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Enterprise Firewall Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on enterprise firewall market size, enterprise firewall market drivers and trends, enterprise firewall market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The enterprise firewall market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

