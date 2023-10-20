High-Quality Hard Surface Flooring Market Overview 2023-2027- Market Size, Growth Rate, And Key Drivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hard Surface Flooring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Hard Surface Flooring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2023

The global hard surface flooring market is witnessing substantial growth, poised to reach $46.88 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The hard surface flooring market is experiencing a significant boost from the surge in construction activities worldwide.

Key Players and Trends

Leading industry players such as Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., and Tarkett S.A. are actively leveraging technological advancements to solidify their market positions. Bjelin Sweden AB's introduction of a water-resistant floor-locking system reflects the industry's commitment to durable and efficient solutions. Strategic acquisitions, like Paceline Equity Partners LLC's acquisition of AHF LLC, underscore the trend of market consolidation and expansion.

Market Segmentation

.Material Type: Vinyl Flooring, Rubber Flooring, Cork Flooring, and more.

.Surface Type: Seamless, Wood, and Laminate Flooring options.

.Installation Type: Including Glue-Down, Floating, Nail or Staple, and Click-Lock methods.

.Distribution Channel: Covering Online Retail, Offline Retail, and Other Distribution Channels.

.Application: Serving Residential Buildings, Nonresidential Buildings, and Transportation sectors.

Regional Analysis

While North America currently dominates the market, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the coming years. The market report provides comprehensive coverage of regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering insights into the global hard surface flooring market.

Hard Surface Flooring Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hard Surface Flooring Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hard surface flooring market size, hard surface flooring market drivers and trends, hard surface flooring market major hardwood floor makers, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and hard surface floors market growth across geographies. The hard surface flooring market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

