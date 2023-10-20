Innovations Drive Growth In Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032.

The global gastrointestinal endoscopy market is projected to expand to $18.88 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 6.5%. The market is segmented by product, application, and end-user, showcasing significant potential for advancements and innovations in endoscopic technology and treatments for gastrointestinal disorders.

Market Segmentation

.Product: The market includes endoscopes, camera heads, visualization systems, biopsy devices, capsule endoscopes, transmitters and receivers, and robot-assisted endoscopes.

.Application: Key applications include OGIB, Crohn's Disease, Small Intestine Tumor, and other applications.

.End-User: Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers or clinics, and other end-users constitute the primary segments within the market.

Market Drivers and Trends

The rise in the prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is a leading driver for the gastrointestinal endoscopy market, prompting the need for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Notably, product innovations in gastrointestinal endoscopic devices are significantly shaping the market landscape, enhancing procedural efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. The recent acquisition of Apollo Endosurgery by Boston Scientific and the launch of TRACMOTION by Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation are emblematic of this trend, reflecting the industry's commitment to cutting-edge technologies and improved patient outcomes.

Key Players

Key market players include Merck & Co Inc., Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and Stryker Corporation, among others.

Regional Analysis

North America emerged as the largest region in the gastrointestinal endoscopy market in 2022. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gastrointestinal endoscopy market size, gastrointestinal endoscopy market drivers and trends, gastrointestinal endoscopy market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The gastrointestinal endoscopy market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

