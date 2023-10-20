ACR Poker Offering Final Packages To Uruguay This Year For The Enjoy Poker Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

ACR Poker has taken their land-based promotions to a new level this year and they're not done yet. The popular worldwide poker site is returning their Punta Del Este satellites guaranteeing 20 fantastic poker vacations to Uruguay.

"We've run this promo to Uruguay several times this year, but this one is definitely the best," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "That's because the Enjoy Poker Series from December 1st-9th is offering a $1.5 million tournament on top of the typical $500,000 Main Event."

Enjoy Poker Series in Uruguay!

Continue Reading

The

Punta del Este Satellites are guaranteeing 20 total packages via three Main Satellites at 6pm ET on Sunday, October 29th, plus November 5th and 12th. This is the Beast and Sit & Crush tourney, which costs $95, but players can also get their ticket for free by placing on the weekly leaderboard.

Each package is valued at $8,700 and includes a $2,500 seat to the $1.5 Million Millonaria tournament, a $1,650 ticket to the $500,000 Main Event, airfare, 10-nights luxury hotel, spending money, and more.

Players will also have time for relaxation with their stay at the Enjoy Punta del Este Resort and Casino. It features an amazing beach, 5-star amenities, fabulous restaurants, and lively nightlife.

Moneymaker also noted that while players have had tons of chances for land-based trips this year (including Vegas, London, Bahamas and Monte Carlo), ACR Poker promises a lot more is in store in 2024.

For full info on the Punta del Este Satellites, visit ACRPoker.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:

Jamie Harvey

1-877-314-4195

367288@email4pr. com

SOURCE ACR Poker