American Public Education, Inc. Becomes New Dod Partner For Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP)

In a move that highlights the company's ongoing commitment to recruit, hire, promote, and retain military spouses, American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) has joined the U.S. Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP).

"We are honored to continue helping military spouses and service members realize their career potential through this meaningful partnership," said Angela Selden, President & CEO of APEI. "We have built our reputation on serving the veteran, military and public service communities, and our institutions of advanced learning are purpose-built to help prepare service-minded students for leadership in a diverse and changing world."

APEI joins roughly 700 employers in the MSEP program. Since its inception in 2011, MSEP employers have hired over 275,000 military spouses.

"APEI has long recognized that there are numerous qualified military spouses nationwide who have strong skill sets aligning to our diverse needs in higher education," said Román Ortega, senior vice president of student success for American Public University System (APUS), who represented APEI at Wednesday's partner induction ceremony. "As a University that counts numerous military spouses as both students and employees, we understand this underserved population's challenges in today's workplace."

Ortega focuses on student success at American Military University (AMU), which was founded in 1991 as a distance-learning institution for military officers seeking degrees. He is also a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.



APUS, whose mission is to provide online higher education to the military and public-service communities by offering accessible, affordable online programs through AMU and American Public University, is a wholly owned subsidiary of APEI.

The partnership is another validation point of APEI's commitment to serving those who serve, plus their families. For a list of open positions at APEI, visit here .

APUS recently announced a Veteran Tuition Grant program that enables veterans of the U.S. military, their spouse , parents, legal partner, siblings, and dependents to receive a ten percent (10%) grant on all undergraduate and graduate education programs.* For more info, visit here .

About Military Spouse Education and Career Opportunities

The Defense Department established the

Spouse Education and Career Opportunities

program to provide education and career assistance to military spouses worldwide, offering free comprehensive resources and tools designed to help spouses meet their career and education goals. Resources include free career coaching services, the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship , the Military Spouse Career Accelerator Pilot and the Military Spouse Transition Program .

About American Public Education:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI ), through its institutions

American Public University System

(APUS),

Rasmussen University ,

Hondros College of Nursing ,

and

Graduate School USA

(GSUSA), provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students** and serves approximately 89,300 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.

Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 13,900 students across its 22 campuses in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Childhood Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan). It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio*** and serves approximately 3,000 total students. Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.

Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the

Higher Learning Commission

(HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the

Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools

(ABHES). GSUSA is accredited by the

Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training

(ACCET). For additional information, visit

.



*Veterans tuition grants cannot be combined with other university grant offers. Only one tuition grant can be applied per course registration.



**Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, 2020, and Veterans Administration student enrollment data as of 2023.

***Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

CONTACT

Frank Tutalo

Director of Public Relations, APUS

[email protected]



SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.