Berkshire Hills Reports Third Quarter Net Income Of $20 Million, Or $0.45 Earnings Per Share


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Operating Income of $22 Million, or $0.50 per Share

  • Average loan growth of 2% linked quarter; average deposit growth of 1%
  • Operating expense flat linked quarter
  • Net loan charge-offs decreased $0.3 million linked quarter
  • TCE ratio of 7.7% and CET1 ratio of 12.1%; stock repurchases were $4 million

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ) today reported results for the third quarter of 2023. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)




Three Months Ended



Sep. 30, 2023


Jun. 30, 2023


Sep. 30, 2022








Net income

$

19.5

$

23.9

$

$18.7



Per share

0.45

0.55

0.42

Operating earnings1

21.5

23.9

27.9



Per share

0.50

0.55

0.62







Net interest income, non FTE

$

90.3

$

92.8

$

92.1

Net interest income, FTE

92.3

94.7

93.8



Net interest margin, FTE

3.18
%

3.24
%

3.48
%

Non-interest income

17.5

17.1

16.3

Operating non-interest income1

17.5

17.1

16.7







Non-interest expense

$

76.5

$

74.0

$

81.7

Operating non-interest expense1

73.9

74.0

70.2

Efficiency ratio1

65.1
%

63.6
%

62.0
%







Average balances





Loans

$

8,952

$

8,791

$

7,888

Deposits

9,630

9,568

9,669







Period-end balances





Loans

8,984

8,882

7,943

Deposits

9,981

10,068

9,988

1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We continue to make steady progress in a challenging interest rate environment. We posted modest balance sheet growth in the quarter and recorded higher year-to-date net income and operating earnings compared to last year. Economic activity continues to expand in our markets albeit at a slower pace, and our teams are generating attractive new business and improving the Bank's market position. We maintained strong asset quality, liquidity and capital levels, and continued expense optimization initiatives.
During the quarter, we continued to recruit experienced talent following the industry disruption, and we also welcomed Mary Anne Callahan to our Board of Directors. Mary Anne brings a deep industry knowledge and has close familiarity with our markets."

CFO David Rosato added, "Third quarter operating earnings were $21.5 million, decreasing $2.4 million linked quarter.
Net interest margin of 3.18 percent decreased 6 basis points linked quarter, which improved from the 34 basis point decrease posted in the prior quarter.
Net interest income decreased $2.4 million, as funding cost increases outpaced loan yield expansion and average earning assets decreased 2%. Operating non-interest income advanced 2 percent quarter-over-quarter while operating non-interest expense was flat. GAAP non-interest expense included $2.6 million in non-operating restructuring charges primarily for branch consolidations.
I'm pleased that several of the cost saving initiatives we've instituted to-date are starting to have an impact and will continue to provide benefits in 2024 and beyond."

As of and For the Three Months Ended


Sep. 30, 2023


Jun. 30, 2023


Sep. 30, 2022

Asset Quality






Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.24
%

0.26
%

0.30
%

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.30
%

0.32
%

0.48
%






Returns






Return on average assets

0.66
%

0.79
%

0.67
%

Return on tangible common equity,


including unrealized losses on AFS securities 1

8.45
%

10.09
%

7.88
%

Return on tangible common equity,


excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities 1

6.76
%

8.26
%

6.76
%






Capital Ratios2






Tangible common equity/tangible assets1

7.7
%

7.9
%

8.1
%

Tier 1 leverage

9.8
%

9.6
%

10.1
%

Common equity Tier 1

12.1
%

12.1
%

12.7
%

Tier 1 risk-based

12.4
%

12.3
%

13.0
%

Total risk-based

14.4
%

14.4
%

15.1
%



1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on beginning on page 12.
All performance
ratios are annualized
and are based on average balance sheet amounts,
where applicable.
2. Presented as estimated for September 30, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.








Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in total assets and a community-based footprint of 96 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp berkshirebank .

3Q 2023 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

  • GAAP earnings totaled
    $19.5 million, or $0.45 per share.
    • Operating earnings totaled $21.5 million, or $0.50 per share.
  • Net interest income totaled $90.3 million
    in 3Q23 compared to
    $92.8 million
    in 2Q23.
    • One additional calendar day in 3Q23 (1% increase in net interest income).
  • Net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from 2Q23 to 3.18% reflecting:
    • Higher cost of funds (increase of 21 basis points).
    • Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 30 basis points).
    • Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 11 basis points).
  • Provision for credit losses on loans totaled
    $8.0 million.
    • Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.6 million.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaled $5.4 million.
    • Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.24%.
  • Non-interest income totaled
    $17.5 million
    in 3Q23 compared to
    $17.1 million
    in 2Q23.
    • Deposit related fee revenue increased $221 thousand.
    • Loan related non-interest revenue decreased $310 thousand.
    • Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $362 thousand.
    • Wealth management revenue decreased $102 thousand. At
      September 30, 2023, wealth assets under management were $1.4 billion.
    • Other non-interest income increased $1.4 million due primarily to lower tax credit amortization charges (offset by lower income tax benefit).
  • Non-interest expense in 3Q23 totaled
    $76.5 million
    on a GAAP basis and $73.9 million on an operating basis. Both GAAP and operating non-interest expense in 2Q23 totaled $74.0 million.
    • Non-operating expense totaled $2.6 million in 3Q23, and was primarily related to the consolidation of four Massachusetts branches.
    • Compensation and benefits expense increased $195 thousand.
    • Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $154 thousand.
    • Technology and communications expense increased $151 thousand.
    • Professional services expense decreased $103 thousand.
    • The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for 3Q23 compared to 63.6% for 2Q23.
  • The effective income tax rate was 16.1% for 3Q23 and 15.7% for the first nine months of 2023 compared to 18.7% for the full year of 2022.

Loans

  • Commercial real estate loans totaled
    $4.5
    billion at
    September 30, 2023, a $138 million
    increase from
    June 30, 2023.
    • Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.4 billion in 3Q23, a $102 million increase from 2Q23.
  • Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion at September 30, 2023, an $81 million decrease from June 30, 2023.
    • Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion in 3Q23, a $60 million decrease from 2Q23.
  • Residential mortgage loans totaled
    $2.6 billion
    at
    September 30, 2023, a
    $55 million
    increase from
    June 30, 2023.
    • Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.6 billion in 3Q23, a $129 million increase from 2Q23.
  • Consumer loans totaled
    $507 million
    at
    September 30, 2023, an $11 million
    decrease from June 30, 2023.
    • Average consumer loans totaled
      $513 million
      in 3Q23, an
      $11 million
      decrease from 2Q23.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.30% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.32% at June 30, 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2023

Deposits

  • Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.5 billion at September 30, 2023, a $64 million decrease from June 30, 2023.
    • Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 3Q23, a $41 million decrease from 2Q23.
  • Time deposits totaled $2.4 billion at September 30, 2023, $10 million increase from June 30, 2023.
    • Average time deposits totaled $2.4 billion in 3Q23, a $154 million increase from 2Q23.

3Q 2023 ESG & Corporate Responsibility Highlights

Berkshire is a performance and purpose-driven, values-guided, community-centered bank. Berkshire's corporate responsibility and sustainability activities are integral to its mission.

  • Berkshire launched a new Down Payment Assistance Program
    to increase homeownership amongst low-to-moderate income and first-time homebuyers.
  • Berkshire's annual Xtraordinary Day of Service featured 47 volunteer events in which more than 1,000 employees contributed 4,000 hours of service to lift-up local communities.
  • Berkshire maintained its top quartile
    ESG rating performance and was named a Top Charitable Contributor by the Boston Business Journal for the 11th consecutive year.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation.
 Berkshire
will conduct a conference call/webcast
at
9:00 a.m. eastern time
on Friday, October 20, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.
Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at berkshirebank . Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements:
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at . You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT
 Kevin Conn
Investor Relations
617.641.9206
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
 Gary Levante
Corporate Communications
413.447.1737
[email protected]



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)





















Sept. 30,


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,





2023


2023

2023

2022

2022

















NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA














Net earnings per common share, diluted

$

0.45


$

0.55

$

0.63

$

0.69

$

0.42



Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)

0.50


0.55

0.63

0.64

0.62



Net income, (thousands)

19,545


23,861

27,637

30,505

18,717



Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)

21,516


23,878

27,608

28,254

27,928



Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE

90,334


92,759

97,533

102,092

92,084



Net interest income, FTE (5)

92,314


94,721

99,441

103,937

93,799



Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

43,822


44,033

44,411

44,361

45,040



Average diluted shares, (thousands)

43,347


43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034



Total book value per common share, end of period

21.70


22.11

22.42

21.51

20.93



Tangible book value per common share, end of period
(2)(3)

21.23


21.60

21.89

20.95

20.36



Dividends per common share

0.18


0.18

0.18

0.18

0.12



Dividend payout ratio

40.56

%

33.47

%

28.98

%

26.59

%

29.35

%
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)












Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities

7.91

%

9.51

%

11.31

%

12.63

%

7.31

%


Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities

6.35


7.82

9.11

10.06

6.30



Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

8.71


9.51

11.30

11.70

10.92



Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

6.99


7.82

9.10

9.32

9.40



Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

8.45


10.09

11.96

13.36

7.88



Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

6.76


8.26

9.59

10.59

6.76



Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

9.27


10.09

11.96

12.40

11.57



Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3)

7.41


8.27

9.59

9.83

9.92



Return on assets

0.66


0.79

0.96

1.10

0.67



Operating return on assets (2)(3)

0.73


0.79

0.95

1.02

1.00



Net interest margin, FTE (5)

3.18


3.24

3.58

3.84

3.48



Efficiency ratio (3)

65.05


63.57

59.51

58.25

62.01

















FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)














Total assets

$
12,140


$
12,090

$
12,320

$
11,663

$
11,317



Total earning assets

11,400


11,370

11,615

10,913

10,604



Total loans

8,984


8,882

8,682

8,335

7,943



Total deposits

9,981


10,068

10,068

10,327

9,988



Loans/deposits (%)

90

%

88

%

86

%

81

%

80

%


Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

$

(218)


$

(186)

$

(159)

$

(181)

$

(188)



Total shareholders' equity

951


973

995

954

943

















ASSET QUALITY















Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$


103


$

100

$


98

$


96

$


96



Net charge-offs, (millions)

(5)


(6)

(7)

(12)

(6)



Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.24

%

0.26

%

0.32

%

0.58

%

0.30

%


Provision expense, (millions)

$



8


$


8

$


9

$


12

$



3



Non-performing assets, (millions)

29


31

29

33

40



Non-performing loans/total loans

0.30

%

0.32

%

0.31

%

0.37

%

0.48

%


Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

386


353

363

309

254



Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.14


1.13

1.13

1.15

1.21

















CAPITAL RATIOS















Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)

$

9,581


$

9,523

$

9,454

$

9,151

$

8,823



Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)

12.1

%

12.1

%

12.1

%

12.4

%

12.7

%


Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)

9.8


9.6

9.9

10.2

10.1



Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)

7.7


7.9

7.9

8.0

8.1

















(1)

All financial tables presented are unaudited.






























(2)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.











(3)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges


primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.











(4)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.






























(5)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.






























(6)

Presented as projected for September 30, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.































































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

September 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

Assets





Cash and due from banks

$



120,634

$


120,285

$


145,342

$


128,509

Short-term investments

542,836

520,315

540,013

566,404

Total cash and cash equivalents

663,470

640,600

685,355

694,913





Trading securities, at fair value

6,171

6,405

6,708

6,812

Equity securities, at fair value

12,325

12,868

12,856

12,790

Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,260,391

1,340,331

1,423,200

1,470,949

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

552,981

563,765

583,453

592,503

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

38,912

34,714

7,219

7,264

Total securities

1,870,780

1,958,083

2,033,436

2,090,318

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(69)

(71)

(91)

(95)

Net securities

1,870,711

1,958,012

2,033,345

2,090,223





Loans held for sale

2,342

8,708

4,311

4,124





Commercial real estate loans

4,453,573

4,315,202

4,095,079

3,902,422

Commercial and industrial loans

1,384,038

1,464,922

1,473,316

1,435,070

Residential mortgages

2,640,210

2,584,959

2,216,410

2,032,899

Consumer loans

506,556

517,319

550,504

573,090

Total loans

8,984,377

8,882,402

8,335,309

7,943,481

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(102,792)

(100,219)

(96,270)

(96,013)

Net loans

8,881,585

8,782,183

8,239,039

7,847,468





Premises and equipment, net

70,042

76,903

85,217

86,809

Other intangible assets

20,869

22,074

24,483

25,761

Other assets

619,777

593,621

587,854

563,946

Assets held for sale

11,157

8,220

3,260

3,830

Total assets

$


12,139,953

$

12,090,321

$

11,662,864

$

11,317,074





Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Non-interest bearing deposits

$


2,530,441

$

2,594,528

$

2,852,127

$

2,896,659

NOW and other deposits

843,032

944,775

1,054,596

1,045,970

Money market deposits

3,075,307

3,005,081

3,723,570

3,388,932

Savings deposits

1,086,329

1,088,405

1,063,269

1,111,304

Time deposits

2,445,435

2,435,618

1,633,707

1,545,256

Total deposits

9,980,544

10,068,407

10,327,269

9,988,121





Federal Home Loan Bank advances

804,295

674,345

4,445

4,494

Subordinated borrowings

121,300

121,238

121,064

121,001

Total borrowings

925,595

795,583

125,509

125,495





Other liabilities

282,805

252,950

256,024

260,896

Total liabilities

11,188,944

11,116,940

10,708,802

10,374,512





Common shareholders' equity

951,009

973,381

954,062

942,562

Total shareholders' equity

951,009

973,381

954,062

942,562

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$


12,139,953

$

12,090,321

$

11,662,864

$

11,317,074












BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023


2022

2023


2022

Interest income

$

148,021


$

103,671

$

425,762


$


265,873

Interest expense

57,687


11,587

145,136


23,368

Net interest income, non FTE

90,334


92,084

280,626


242,505

Non-interest income









Deposit related fees

8,792


8,377

25,674


23,733

Loan fees and other

2,879


1,292

8,537


7,344

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,548


2,551

7,952


9,515

Wealth management fees

2,481


2,353

7,803


7,753

Other

1,232


2,154

1,454


7,132

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

17,932


16,727

51,420


55,477

Fair value adjustments on securities

(467)


(476)

(255)


(2,194)

Total non-interest income

17,465


16,251

51,165


53,283

Total net revenue

107,799


108,335

331,791


295,788









Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses

8,000


3,000

24,999


(1,000)

Non-interest expense









Compensation and benefits

40,155


39,422

119,186


114,773

Occupancy and equipment

8,816


8,702

27,165


28,207

Technology and communications

10,616


8,719

30,552


25,857

Professional services

2,423


3,285

8,226


8,890

Other expenses

11,896


10,076

34,795


29,449

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

2,607


11,473

2,592


11,526

Total non-interest expense

76,513


81,677

222,516


218,702

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

73,906


70,204

219,924


207,176









Income before income taxes

$


23,286


$


23,658

$


84,276


$


78,086

Income tax expense

3,741


4,941

13,233


16,058

Net income

$


19,545


$


18,717

$


71,043


$


62,028









Basic earnings per common share

$



0.45


$



0.42

$



1.64


$



1.35

Diluted earnings per common share

$



0.45


$



0.42

$



1.63


$



1.34









Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic

43,164


44,700

43,435


46,056

Diluted

43,347


45,034

43,640


46,396




















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend)














Sept. 30,


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023


2023

2023

2022

2022

Interest income

$
148,021


$
145,425

$
132,316

$
121,384

$
103,671

Interest expense

57,687


52,666

34,783

19,292

11,587

Net interest income, non FTE

90,334


92,759

97,533

102,092

92,084

Non-interest income












Deposit related fees

8,792


8,571

8,311

8,293

8,377

Loan fees and other

2,879


3,189

2,469

2,123

1,292

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,548


2,910

2,494

2,979

2,551

Wealth management fees

2,481


2,583

2,739

2,255

2,353

Other

1,232


(137)

359

(159)

2,154

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

17,932


17,116

16,372

15,491

16,727

Fair value adjustments on securities

(467)


(22)

234

163

(476)

Total non-interest income

17,465


17,094

16,606

15,654

16,251

Total net revenue


107,799


109,853

114,139

117,746

108,335












Provision expense for credit losses

8,000


8,000

8,999

12,000

3,000

Non-interest expense












Compensation and benefits

40,155


39,960

39,071

37,968

39,422

Occupancy and equipment

8,816


8,970

9,379

9,431

8,702

Technology and communications

10,616


10,465

9,471

9,729

8,719

Professional services

2,423


2,526

3,277

3,153

3,285

Other expenses

11,896


12,106

10,793

12,350

10,076

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

2,607


21

(36)

(2,617)

11,473

Total non-interest expense


76,513


74,048

71,955

70,014

81,677

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

73,906


74,027

71,991

72,631

70,204
























Income before income taxes

$

23,286


$

27,805

$

33,185

$

35,732

$

23,658

Income tax expense

3,741


3,944

5,548

5,227

4,941

Net income


$

19,545


$

23,861

$

27,637

$

30,505

$

18,717












Diluted earnings per common share


$


0.45


$


0.55

$


0.63

$


0.69

$


0.42












Weighted average shares outstanding:












Basic

43,164


43,443

43,693

44,105

44,700

Diluted

43,347


43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034






































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.


AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS



Quarters Ended


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022







(in millions)

Average

Balance

Interest (1)

Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance

Interest (1)

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest (1)

Average

Yield/Rate


Assets


















Commercial real estate

$

4,385

$

71

6.32

%


$

4,283

$

67

6.16

%

$

3,926

$

46

4.53

%

Commercial and industrial loans

1,436

27

7.48



1,496

27

7.27

1,449

19

5.21


Residential mortgages

2,618

26

3.97



2,488

24

3.87

1,926

17

3.53


Consumer loans

513

9

7.33



524

9

7.28

587

9

6.24


Total loans


8,952

133

5.88



8,791

127

5.77

7,888

91

4.54


Securities (2)

2,171

13

2.40



2,236

13

2.27

2,400

13

2.13


Short-term investments and loans HFS

267

3

4.76



560

7

4.94

342

2

1.96


Total earning assets


11,390

149

5.19



11,587

147

5.05

10,630

106

3.91


Goodwill and other intangible assets

21





22



26




Other assets

449





448



494




Total assets


$

11,860





$

12,057



$

11,150






















Liabilities and shareholders' equity


















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,553

$

0

-

%


$

2,594

$

0

-

%

$

2,913

$

0

-

%

NOW and other

858

2

1.15



1,055

4

1.35

1,362

2

0.48


Money market

2,697

18

2.69



2,555

14

2.13

2,737

3

0.46


Savings

1,082

2

0.77



1,077

-

0.50

1,129

0

0.03


Time

2,440

22

3.43



2,287

18

3.07

1,528

3

0.85


Total deposits


9,630

44

1.81



9,568

36

1.51

9,669

8

0.48


Borrowings (3)

1,010

14

5.32



1,288

17

5.14

251

4

5.46


Total funding liabilities


10,640

58

2.15



10,856

53

1.94

9,920

12

0.66




















Other liabilities

232





197



206




Total liabilities


10,872





11,053



10,126






















Common shareholders' equity (4)

988





1,004



1,024




Total shareholders' equity


988





1,004



1,024




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

11,860





$

12,057



$

11,150




Net interest margin, FTE




3.18





3.24



3.48




















Supplementary data


















Net Interest Income, non FTE

90.334





92.759



92.084




FTE income adjustment

1.980





1.962



1.715




Net Interest Income, FTE


92.314





94.721



93.799





























(1)
Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.





















(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.





















(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.



(4) As of September 30, 2023 unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.


ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS






Sept. 30,


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)

2023


2023

2023

2022

2022

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS












Commercial real estate

$


5,288


$

1,509

$


2,546

$


2,434

$


2,976

Commercial and industrial loans

11,028


15,597

12,155

17,023

21,008

Residential mortgages

8,060


8,722

9,442

8,612

10,407

Consumer loans

2,260


2,560

2,848

3,045

3,463

Total non-performing loans

26,636


28,388

26,991

31,114

37,854

Repossessed assets

2,548


2,549

2,462

2,209

2,175

Total non-performing assets

$


29,184


$
30,937

$


29,453

$


33,323

$


40,029













Total non-performing loans/total loans

0.30
%


0.32
%

0.31
%

0.37
%

0.48
%

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.24
%


0.26
%

0.24
%

0.29
%

0.35
%













PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS












Balance at beginning of period

$

100,219


$
97,991

$


96,270

$


96,013

$


99,021

Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

-


-

(401)

-

-

Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

100,219


97,991

95,869

96,013

99,021

Charged-off loans

(6,744)


(7,686)

(7,936)

(12,995)

(7,424)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

1,317


1,914

1,059

1,252

1,416

Net loans charged-off

(5,427)


(5,772)

(6,877)

(11,743)

(6,008)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses

8,000


8,000

8,999

12,000

3,000

Balance at end of period

$

102,792


$
100,219

$


97,991

$


96,270

$


96,013













Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.14
%


1.13
%

1.13
%

1.15
%

1.21
%

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

386
%


353
%

363
%

309
%

254
%













NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS












Commercial real estate

$



97


$


664

$



122

$



187

$


(854)

Commercial and industrial loans

(3,345)


(4,146)

(5,695)

(10,914)

(4,931)

Residential mortgages

23


(143)

305

192

122

Home equity

208


126

16

(128)

1

Auto and other consumer

(2,410)


(2,273)

(1,625)

(1,080)

(346)

Total, net

$


(5,427)


$
(5,772)

$


(6,877)

$

(11,743)

$


(6,008)













Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.24
%


0.26
%

0.32
%

0.58
%

0.30
%

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.28
%


0.29
%

0.32
%

0.27
%

0.16
%

























DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS

Balance

Percent

of Total

Loans

Balance

Percent

of Total

Loans

Balance

Percent

of Total

Loans

Balance

Percent

of Total

Loans

Balance

Percent

of Total

Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$


18,700

0.21
%

$
15,147

0.17
%

$


14,210

0.16
%

$


12,162

0.15
%

$


14,662

0.18
%

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

5,744

0.06
%

7,812

0.09
%

6,937

0.08
%

7,038

0.08
%

6,285

0.08
%

Total accruing delinquent loans

24,444

0.27
%

22,959

0.26
%

21,147

0.24
%

19,200

0.23
%

20,947

0.26
%

Non-performing loans

26,636

0.30
%

28,399

0.32
%

26,991

0.31
%

31,114

0.37
%

37,854

0.48
%

Total delinquent and non-performing loans

$


51,080

0.57
%

$
51,358

0.58
%

$


48,138

0.55
%

$


50,314

0.60
%

$


58,801

0.74
%












BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.

The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Expense adjustments in 2023 and 2022 were primarily related to branch consolidations. For 2022, fair value adjustments on securities were primarily due to unrealized equity securities losses due to changes in market conditions. Starting March 31, 2023 fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.

Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA

















Sept. 30,


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)

2023


2023

2023

2022

2022

Total non-interest income

$

17,465


$

17,094

$

16,606

$

15,654

$
16,251

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-


-

-

(163)

476

Total operating non-interest income (2)

$

17,465


$

17,094

$

16,606

$

15,491

$
16,727















Total revenue

(A)

$
107,799


$
109,853

$
114,139

$
117,746

$ 108,335

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-


-

-

(163)

476

Total operating revenue (2)

(B)

$
107,799


$
109,853

$
114,139

$
117,583

$ 108,811















Total non-interest expense

(C)

$

76,513


$

74,048

$

71,955

$

70,014

$
81,677

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(2,607)


(21)

36

2,617

(11,473)

Operating non-interest expense (2)

(D)

$

73,906


$

74,027

$

71,991

$

72,631

$
70,204















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$

31,286


$

35,805

$

42,184

$

47,732

$
26,658

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)

33,893


35,826

42,148

44,952

38,607















Net income

$

19,545


$

23,861

$

27,637

$

30,505

$
18,717

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-


-

-

(163)

476

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

2,607


21

(36)

(2,617)

11,473

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(636)


(4)

7

529

(2,738)

Total operating income (2)

(E)

$

21,516


$

23,878

$

27,608

$

28,254

$
27,928















(in millions, except per share data)












Total average assets

(F)

$

11,860


$

12,057

$

11,569

$

11,074

$
11,150

Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities

(G)

988


1,004

978

966

1,023

Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities

(H)

1,231


1,221

1,214

1,213

1,189

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)

(I)

967


981

954

941

998

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)

(J)

1,210


1,198

1,190

1,188

1,164

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(218)


(186)

(159)

(181)

(188)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)

(K)

930


951

972

930

917

Total tangible assets, end of period (2)

(L)

12,119


12,068

12,297

11,638

11,291















Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

(M)

43,822


44,033

44,411

44,361

45,040

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

43,347


43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034















Earnings per common share, diluted (2)

$


0.45


$


0.55

$


0.63

$


0.69

$

0.42

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)

0.50


0.55

0.63

0.64

0.62

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)

(K/M)

21.23


21.60

21.89

20.95

20.36

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(K/L)

7.68


7.88

7.91

7.99

8.12















Performance ratios (3)












Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities

7.91

%

9.51

%

11.31

%

12.63

%

7.31

%

Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities

6.35


7.82

9.11

10.06

6.30

Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)

(E/G)

8.71


9.51

11.30

11.70

10.92

Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities

(E/H)

6.99


7.82

9.10

9.32

9.40

Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

8.45


10.09

11.96

13.36

7.88

Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

6.76


8.26

9.59

10.59

6.76

Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(I)

9.27


10.09

11.96

12.40

11.57

Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(J)

7.41


8.27

9.59

9.83

9.92

Return on assets

0.66


0.79

0.96

1.10

0.67

Operating return on assets (2)

(E/F)

0.73


0.79

0.95

1.02

1.00

Efficiency ratio (2)

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

65.05


63.57

59.51

58.25

62.01















Supplementary data (in thousands)












Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)

(O)

$

1,979


$

2,735

$

2,897

$

3,068

$

620

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (6)

(P)

(1,463)


(2,210)

(2,285)

(2,355)

(445)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

516


525

612

713

175















Intangible amortization

(Q)

$

1,205


$

1,205

$

1,205

$

1,277

$
1,285

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

1,980


1,962

1,908

1,845

1,715


























(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.




















(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.




















(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.



















(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.




















(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.




















(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.





















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED



At or for the Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30,


Sept. 30,

(in thousands)

2023


2022

Total non-interest income

$








51,165


$








53,283

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-


2,194

Total operating non-interest income (2)

$








51,165


$








55,477







Total revenue

(A)

$







331,791


$







295,788

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-


2,194

Total operating revenue (2)

(B)

$







331,791


$







297,982







Total non-interest expense

(C)

$







222,516


$







218,702

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(2,592)


(11,526)

Operating non-interest expense (2)








(D)

$







219,924


$







207,176







Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$







109,275


$








77,086

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)

111,867


90,806







Net income

$








71,043


$








62,028

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-


2,194

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

2,592


11,526

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(633)


(3,469)

Total operating income (2)

(E)

$








73,002


$








72,279







(in millions, except per share data)





Total average assets

(F)

$








11,830


$








11,264

Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities

(G)

990


1,096

Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities

(H)

1,222


1,187

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)

(I)

967


1,068

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)

(J)

1,199


1,159

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(218)


(188)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)

(K)

930


917

Total tangible assets, end of period (2)

(L)

12,119


11,291







Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

(M)

43,822


45,040

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

43,640


46,396







Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)

$









1.63


$









1.34

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)

1.67


1.56

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)

(K/M)

21.22


20.36

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(K/L)

7.67


8.12







Performance ratios (3)





Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities

9.57

%

7.55

%

Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities

7.75


6.97

Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)

(E/G)

9.83


8.80

Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)

(E/H)

7.97


8.12

Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

10.16


8.10

Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

8.19


7.46

Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(I)

10.43


9.37

Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(J)

8.41


8.64

Return on assets

0.80


0.73

Operating return on assets (2)

(E/F)

0.82


0.86

Efficiency ratio (2)

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

62.65


66.75

Net interest margin, FTE

3.33


3.05














Supplementary data (in thousands)





Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)

(O)

$








7,611


$








1,811

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (6)

(P)

(5,959)


(1,153)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

1,652


658







Intangible amortization

(Q)

$








3,615


$








3,857

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

5,850


4,799
















(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.






(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.






(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.





(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.






(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.






(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.






















