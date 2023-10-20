CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES OCTOBER CASH DISTRIBUTION


10/20/2023 10:45:28 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE:CRT ), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.109923 per unit, payable on November 14, 2023, to unitholders of record on October 31, 2023. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.

Underlying Sales



Volumes (a)

Average Price


Oil

(Bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(per Bbl)

Gas

(per Mcf)

Current Month Distribution

14,000

105,000

$75.47

$3.97

Prior Month Distribution


12,000

108,000

$72.38

$4.01

(a)
Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income.
Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of
cash receipts.

Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $79,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances.
Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $2,510,000, including accrued interest of $780,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at
.

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

MENAFN20102023003732001241ID1107278182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search