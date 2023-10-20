Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct 2023 Third Quarter Investor Call On Nov. 9

Prior to the call, Diebold Nixdorf will provide a press release summarizing business and financial results, and a presentation containing other highlights from the period. The press release and presentation will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at . Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register at . After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance to receive your unique PIN code. Registration will be open throughout the live call. You may also access the call and register with a live operator. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 15 minutes prior to the session. Details of the call are as follows: