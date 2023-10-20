LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 5, 2023, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. hosted the 9th Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The conference, with a primary focus on showcasing the latest multi-device experiences and services enabled by a cross-platform and truly connected ecosystem, also emphasized the growing significance of Matter, a unified and standardized communication protocol for smart devices. Linkind, a smart lighting brand of AiDot, was honorably invited by Samsung to showcase its brand identity on SDC 2023, endorsing the vision of a fully connected smart home.

Linkind by AiDot Elevates the Interconnected World at SDC 2023 with Samsung

"Over 500 million Samsung products are sold every year, and the number of people using Samsung accounts exceeds 600 million. To us, this is both a huge achievement and a profound responsibility, I believe that if you join this journey of innovation, we can create greater opportunities and a brighter future together." said Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, showing the latest features of the SmartThings platform. Through the Multi Hub Network and SmartThings Home API, and by leveraging the collaborative network established by Samsung with brands like Google, Apple, Linkind, and more, SmartThings can control an increasing number of devices, apps, and services. Samsung aims to enable users to live more digitally integrated lives both inside and outside their homes.

The appearance of Linkind at SDC23 signifies Linkind's alignment with Samsung's industrial standards for Matter. Users can seamlessly achieve cross-platform operations on Linkind products through the SmartThings platform, including functionalities such as remote control, voice control, and device sharing. Furthermore, the Matter protocol enables AiDot's Matter-certified products to seamlessly collaborate with Matter-compatible devices from Apple, Alexa, and Google as well.

Several Matter-certified devices from Linkind and OREiN, brands within the AiDot ecosystem, have already been launched. These include smart light bulbs , smart plugs , smart switches, and smart filament bulbs . More Matter-certified smart products from AiDot are expected to be introduced to the market in the future.