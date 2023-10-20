Luzia Closes $10M Series A, Reinforces Position As Leading AI Assistant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The investment will be used to continue to democratize Generative AI in the United States and globally

MADRID, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luzia , the premier AI assistant designed to simplify tasks, boost productivity and provide inspiration to users, today announced the closing of $10M in Series A financing led by Khosla Ventures. The latest investment, received six months after the launch of Luzia, reflects the growing confidence of Silicon Valley and international investors in the company's vision and potential. The previous investment rounds garnered a total of $3 million in funding from notable investors such as Mike Santos of Technisys, Sean Ryan of Sean Investments LTD, and Grupo Proeduca.

Luzia's mission is to be the most reliable and intelligent Personal Assistant that aids users with their everyday tasks and inquiries. The free platform serves as a trusted AI ally, available through WhatsApp and Telegram contacts, to almost 17 million users. Luzia has processed over 900 million messages leveraging APIs from various companies, including OpenAI, Llama and Kandinsky, among others. Responses provide answers, transcribe audio, translate multiple languages and generate real-time images, all while prioritizing privacy and security. As the exclusive contact for harnessing AI's true power, Luzia understands and responds to simple voice or text commands.

"This investment is a significant step for Luzia in fulfilling its mission as a company by bringing the power of artificial intelligence to more people and bridging the technological divide in the world. We're excited to bring the best and most user-friendly global personal assistant to millions of people around the world and look forward to revolutionizing how they interact with technology, simplifying their tasks, boosting productivity and inspiring them in ways they've never imagined," said Luzia CEO, Álvaro Higes.

The funding will be used to continue recruiting top talent, expansion into new markets, advancing technological features, and optimizing the user experience. As Luzia solidifies its position as a global AI assistant leader, the company is setting its sights on the United States-a pivotal market in its growth strategy. With a robust track record of active users and the recent Series A funding, Luzia

is primed for its debut in the U.S. market.

We have been investing in various applications of generative AI across a wide range of areas," said Adina Tecklu, partner at Khosla Ventures. "In Luzia, we have a team that deeply understands their Spanish and Portuguese consumer base and a product that is resonating with those customers as evidenced by their exciting early traction. We look forward to partnering with them as they expand their global reach."

"I take immense pride in being part of Luzia, an innovative project with the noble mission of making Artificial Intelligence more accessible to all people around the world," said Pau Gasol, Professional Basketball Hall of Famer and Investor in Luzia. "Access to this transformative technology should be a universal right, and it is our joint mission to make this a reality. I am convinced that this capital injection will not only boost Luzia's growth, but also elevate user experiences and extend the reach of AI to countless individuals, making a meaningful and tangible impact on their everyday existence."

To date, Luzia has raised a total of $13 million and has grown to nearly 17 million active users worldwide. Additional investors include Pao Gasol, A* Capital, Abstract Ventures, FJ Labs, Globo Ventures and others.



About Luzia

Founded in 2023, Luzia is the premier AI assistant designed to simplify tasks, boost productivity, and provide inspiration to users worldwide. Led by visionary trio Álvaro Martínez Higes, Javier Andrés, and Carlos Pérez, Luzia serves as an inclusive AI companion, bridging information gaps in the digital age. To date, Luzia has raised $13 million in funding and has grown to nearly 17 million active users worldwide. To learn more, please visit and via WhatsApp .

