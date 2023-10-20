One Idea Reunited 8,000 Missing Cats, Now It's Rescuing Dogs Too

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AMSTERDAM, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetRadar announces its latest milestone - "after successfully reuniting 8,000 cats with their families, we're expanding our efforts to include missing dogs."

15% of cats go missing within five years, according to research done by the ASPCA. And if you think that's concerning, consider the 10 million

dogs going missing every year in the U.S. alone.

2 years ago, David Olthaar saw yet another blurry missing cat poster on a dark rainy night. He knew there must be a better way to do this, especially now, in the digital age. So, he began working on a project with his best friend.

They used sponsored posts on social media to advertise a missing cat in a 1km (0) radius around the last seen address. "We wanted to use social media ads for good. And what's better than reuniting lost pets with their owners?" says David.

They soon found their first cat, and it became clear just how well this worked. "I remember when the first sighting of a lost cat came in. I couldn't believe it. Reuniting them was a beautiful moment. I was even invited for dinner as a thank you!"

What started as a small project between friends soon became a successful system worldwide for finding lost pets. "After finding our 8000th missing cat, I knew we needed to start saving dogs, too!" So, this week, CatRadar became PetRadar . With the first dog already found, David believes many more are to come.

With all the doom and gloom in today's news, we hope this positive story inspires others to build something small and helpful - who knows what it'll turn into.

