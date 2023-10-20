Presta Petroleum LLC - Reliably Fueling America, One Acquisition At A Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Presta Petroleum LLC, founded by Jonny Brumley, is looking to acquire oil and gas properties. FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presta Petroleum LLC (Presta), headquartered in Fort Worth, TX and founded by Jonny Brumley, has integrated its acquisition of ELSR, LP, paid off its debt, and is back in the oil and gas property acquisition market. Presta focuses on building a portfolio of long-life assets in Texas, Oklahoma, and North Dakota that display shallow production declines, high margins, and upside potential. Seventy-five percent of Presta's cash flow is generated by royalty properties.

Presta owns interests in some of the largest enhanced oil recovery projects in Texas. The table below highlights a few of the enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects that Presta owns an interest in. These EOR projects are the cornerstone to Presta's strategy and allow Presta to grow more easily than its competition because of the EOR project's flat production profile.



Field Name County State Area Ownership

Type North Robertson Unit Gaines TX Permian WI Howard Glasscock Unit Howard TX Permian WI Yates Unit Pecos TX Permian RI Hawkins Unit Wood TX East Texas RI &WI SACROC Scurry TX Permian RI

When Presta combines this EOR portfolio with its unconventional upside in the Midland Basin, Delaware Basin, SCOOP play in Oklahoma, and the Cherokee play in Oklahoma it receives the unique benefit of organic production growth with little or no capital.



Presta has been active acquiring properties since August of 2018 and has successfully completed over 30 acquisitions in Texas, Oklahoma, and North Dakota. Most of Presta's properties have come from acquiring oil and gas assets from family companies or family trusts. Presta has earned a reputation of paying a fair price, treating sellers with respect, and closing deals. If you or your family are looking to exit the oil and gas business, then give Presta a call. You can find more information on our website at prestapetro .



Media Contact:

Jonny Brumley

817-796-9980

[email protected]

SOURCE Presta Petroleum LLC