Ribbon's NPT IP Routing Solution Enables Broadband Aggregation For Shawnee Telephone

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Shawnee Communications , which serves residents and businesses in rural communities in Southern & Central Illinois with modern communications technology, has selected Ribbon's NPT IP Routing solution for broadband aggregation.

"Ribbon has been a trusted partner for many years, supporting us with state of the art voice solutions, and leveraging their expertise for broadband aggregation was a natural fit," said Ben McCameron, General Manager, Shawnee Communications. "Their US-based post-sales support and network staging services offer additional peace of mind as we focus on providing our customers with the high speed, resilient capacity our increasingly digital environments demand."

With their modular design, chassis redundancy, and support for multiple routing technologies, Ribbon's IP routers deliver resiliency and effective traffic protection while eliminating the need for duplicate devices at each site.

"Shawnee is a forward-looking provider, and our role is to enable them to make the most of the opportunities available in their territory, which benefits from new funding opportunities including Connect IL and the Connect America Fund (CAF) and their role in enabling broadband buildouts," said Elizabeth Page, Ribbon's Senior Director of National Sales. "We're dedicated to the ongoing success of this partnership."

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN ) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn .

