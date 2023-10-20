TDS And Uscellular To Release Third Quarter Operating Results And Host Conference Call On November 3, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS ) and
United States Cellular Corporation
(NYSE:
USM ) will be webcasting their third quarter operating results conference call on
November 3, 2023, at
9:00 a.m. central time.
The companies will release their financial results on November 3, 2023 before the market opens.
To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of tdsinc uscellular . The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.
About
TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000®
company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services
to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,100 associates as of June 30, 2023.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS:
UScellular:
TDS Telecom:
OneNeck IT Solutions:
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems
MENAFN20102023003732001241ID1107278092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.