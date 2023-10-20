TDS And Uscellular To Release Third Quarter Operating Results And Host Conference Call On November 3, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS ) and

United States Cellular Corporation

(NYSE:

USM ) will be webcasting their third quarter operating results conference call on

November 3, 2023, at

9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on November 3, 2023 before the market opens.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of tdsinc uscellular . The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About

TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000®

company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services

to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,100 associates as of June 30, 2023.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS:



UScellular:



TDS Telecom:



OneNeck IT Solutions:



SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems